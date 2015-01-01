पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Shivraj Singh Chouhan In Action, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister On Bhopal's Hamidia Hospital Power Failure

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

CM का एक्शन:हमीदिया अस्पताल में बिजली गुल मामले में डिविजनल कमिश्नर से शाम तक मांगी रिपोर्ट

भोपाल26 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
हमीदिया अस्पताल में बिजली गुल मामले में मुख्यमंत्री ने डिविजनल कमिश्नर को जांच के आदेश दिए हैं।
  • पीडब्ल्यूडी का इंजीनियर निलंबित, डीन को नोटिस जारी
  • चिकित्सा शिक्षा मंत्री सारंग बोले- बड़ी लापरवाही हुई

हमीदिया अस्पताल में बिजली गुल होने के मामले को मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने गंभीरता से लिया है। मुख्यमंत्री ने भोपाल के डिविजनल कमिश्नर कवींद्र कियावत को जांच कर कार्रवाई के निर्देश दिए हैं। चौहान ने शाम तक जांच कर इसकी रिपोर्ट भी देने के निर्देश दिए हैं। लापरवाही बरतने वालों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

चिकित्सा शिक्षा मंत्री विश्वास सारंग ने कहा है कि घटना दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है और बड़ी लापरवाही है। हमीदिया अस्पताल में सुबह 5 बजकर 58 मिनट पर लाइट गई, वहां बैकअप के इंतज़ाम है। मेंटेनेंस के भी निर्देश दिए गए थे, लेकिन जनरेटर 10 मिनट बाद बंद हो गया था। तत्काल प्रभाव से पीडब्ल्यूडी के इंजीनियर को निलंबित कर दिया गया है, डीन को नोटिस दिया गया है।

बता दें कि शुक्रवार रात हमीदिया अस्पताल की कोरोना यूनिट की बिजली गुल हो गई। ऐसे में इमरजेंसी बैकअप का सहारा लिया गया, लेकिन महज 10 मिनट में वह भी बंद हो गया। ऐसे में डेढ़ घंटे से ज्यादा समय तक कोरोना वार्डों की बिजली ठप रही। इससे वार्ड में भर्ती मरीजों की मशीनें बंद हो गई थीं। वार्ड में चीख-पुकार मच गई। हाईफ्लो सपोर्ट पर चल रहे दो मरीजों की हालत बिगड़ गई। उनको वेंटिलेटर पर लिया, सीपीआर भी दिया गया, लेकिन कांग्रेस से दो बार पार्षद रहे 67 वर्षीय मरीज अकबर खान की रात 10:40 बजे मौत हो गई। दूसरे मरीज की भी हालत खराब है। अकबर के भाई मेहमूद के मुताबिक जनरेटर में डीजल नहीं होने से वह चालू नहीं पाया था।

सूत्रों की मानें, तो शाम 5:48 बजे बिजली गुल हुई थी, जो दो घंटे बाद 7:45 बजे वापस आई। इस दौरान कोरोना वार्डों में कुल 64 मरीज भर्ती थे। इनमें से 11 गंभीर मरीजों को आईसीयू वार्ड में रखा गया था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसानों ने अंबाला और करनाल में टोल फ्री किए; दिल्ली-जयपुर हाईवे जाम करेंगे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें