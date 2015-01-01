पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Shivraj Singh Chouhan Jyotiraditya Scindia Vs Kamal Nath Digvijay Singh Congress; Analysis For 2020 Madhya Pradesh Election Results

नतीजों का त्वरित विश्लेषण:संदेश साफ है- मध्यप्रदेश में कांग्रेस को कमलनाथ के भरोसे नहीं छोड़ा जा सकता

भोपाल23 मिनट पहलेलेखक: श्रवण गर्ग
कमलनाथ, सिंधिया और उनके समर्थकों को संभाल नहीं पाए जिस कारण सरकार गिर गई। अब यह दूसरा मौका मिला था जब कमलनाथ ऐसा कुछ करके दिखा देते लेकिन वह भी संभव नहीं हुआ। - फाइल फोटो

मप्र में 28 सीटों के उपचुनाव के जो नतीजे और रुझान मिले हैं उन्हें देखकर लगता नहीं है कि रिजल्ट में कुछ भी अप्रत्याशित है। नतीजे अप्रत्याशित हो सकते थे अगर भाजपा 28 की 28 सीट जीत जाती। या कांग्रेस के अधिकांश लोग जीत जाते। यहां दोनों ही स्थितियां नहीं हुई। उप चुनाव से भाजपा को कोई खतरा नहीं था। कारण, भाजपा को सरकार बचाने के लिए केवल 8 सीटों की जरूरत थी। वह जीत मिलना ही थी। इसमें मुद्दा कुल मिलाकर यह था कि सिंधिया के साथ जो विधायक भाजपा में आए थे उनकी स्थिति क्या बनती है। और यह जो 22 लोग आए थे उनमें कुछ तो दिग्विजय के लोग थे, खासकर मालवा-निमाड़ क्षेत्र के। नतीजों से लग रहा है कि चंबल क्षेत्र में सिंधिया का उतना प्रभाव नहीं रहा जितना भाजपा को उनसे अपेक्षा रही होगी। या सिंधिया स्वयं भी दावा कर रहे होंगे। मुरैना क्षेत्र में केंद्रीय मंत्री नरेंद्र सिंह तोमर का दखल है। वहां भी भारतीय जनता पार्टी की स्थिति अच्छी नहीं रही।

दूसरा मुद्दा यह भी है कि भाजपा के टिकट पर जिन कांग्रेसियों ने चुनाव लड़ा उनमें अधिकांश की जीत का मार्जिन बहुत कम है। इसलिए भाजपा ने कोई महान काम कर दिया है, ऐसा नहीं है। जैसे भांडेर में भाजपा की रक्षा सिरोनिया ने कांग्रेस के फुलसिंह बरैया को सिर्फ 51 मतों से हराया। सिंधिया के कुछ महत्वपूर्ण मंत्री भी हार रहे हैं या पीछे चल रहे हैं। अब मुद्दा यह नहीं है, मुद्दा यह है कि सरकार किस तरह से काम करेगी। उपचुनाव के पहले शिवराज पर सिंधिया समूह का जो दबाव था वह तो खत्म हो जाएगा लेकिन शिवराज सरकार को नए दबावों का सामना करना पड़ेगा। मंत्रिमंडल का जो पुनर्गठन होगा उसमें सिंधिया समर्थकों को किस तरह की जिम्मेदारी मिलती है, उससे बहुत सी चीजें साफ होगी। दूसरी ओर यह भी है कि इन चुनावों के जरिये सिंधिया केंद्र में अपनी बड़ी भूमिका के लिए कितने मजबूत हुए हैं, यह अभी स्पष्ट नहीं है। उपचुनावों के नतीजे भाजपा के लिए ठीक है, हालांकि उसके सामने सरकार बचाने का संकट नहीं था। सिंधिया का केंद्रीय स्तर पर जो वजन है वह कितना गिना जाता है, इन चुनावों के परिप्रेक्ष्य में यह देखना होगा।

चुनाव के नतीजों से मप्र कांग्रेस में काफी बड़े परिवर्तनों की उम्मीद की जा सकती है। इस चुनाव का संदेश साफ है- मप्र में कांग्रेस को कमलनाथ के भरोसे नहीं छोड़ा जा सकता। न ही दिग्विजयसिंह के भरोसे चलाया जा सकता है। तो कांग्रेस के आलाकमान के सामने बड़ी चुनौती है कि मप्र में कांग्रेस को फिर से संगठित करने के लिए क्या किया जाए? क्योंकि मप्र में कांग्रेस काफी गुटों में बंटी हुई है। कमलनाथ, सिंधिया और उनके समर्थकों को संभाल नहीं पाए जिस कारण सरकार गिर गई। अब यह दूसरा मौका मिला था जब कमलनाथ ऐसा कुछ करके दिखा देते लेकिन वह भी संभव नहीं हुआ। इन चुनावों की एक और विशेषता थी कि भाजपा ने अपने पूरे संसाधन और कार्यकर्ताओं को लगा दिया था पर कांग्रेस की तरफ से ऐसा कुछ प्रकट नहीं हुआ। उसका मुख्य कारण यह है कि कांग्रेस हाईकमान को या तो कमलनाथ के प्रति या दिग्विजय सिंह के प्रति नाराजगी थी। इसीलिए कांग्रेस से कोई बड़ा नेता बाहर से नहीं आया। यदि उनके लिए यह चुनाव इतना ही प्रतिष्ठित था तो राहुल गांधी या प्रियंका गांधी भी प्रचार के लिए आते। सब कुछ कमलनाथ के ऊपर छोड़ दिया। शायद कह दिया हो भाई, आप करके दिखाइये।

कह सकते हैं कि कांग्रेस हाईकमान ने पल्ला झाड़ लिया था। एकमात्र सचिन पायलट प्रचार करने आए थे। उन्होंने भी सिंधिया से भेंट की लेकिन उनके खिलाफ बोले कुछ भी नहीं। इस चुनाव से शिवराज सिंह को सरकार बचाने का संकट था और कमलनाथ के सामने अपने पुनर्वास का संकट। ऐसा लगता है कि मप्र में कांग्रेस में नए सिरे से परिवर्तन करना पड़ेंगे। ऐसा होता है तो भी संघर्ष और संकट बढ़ेगा ही। इसलिए दो बातें अगले चुनाव 2023 तक चलेगी। पहली, भाजपा सरकार में सिंधिया समर्थक और भाजपा के बीच स्थिति तनावपूर्ण रह सकती है। दूसरी, विभागों के बंटवारे और अधिकारों को लेकर कैसे समन्वय बनता है। सिंधिया के जो लोग हार जाएंगे, उनका पुनर्वास कैसे होगा, यह देखना भी रोचक होगा। कांग्रेस में आपसी समीकरण कैसे हल होंगे, क्योंकि अभी प्रदेश कमेटी और केंद्रीय कमेटी के बीच कोई समन्वय नहीं है। इन्हें इनके हाल पर छोड़ देंगे या उसका कोई हल निकलेगा। इस चुनाव ने भाजपा और कांग्रेस दोनों की कमजोरियों को भी उजागर किया। भाजपा की कमजोरी इसलिए कि जिस ताकत के साथ और जिस मार्जिन के साथ इन्हें जितना चाहिए, वैसा हुआ नहीं। सिंधिया के प्रभाव के क्षेत्र में भी हार मिली।

