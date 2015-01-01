पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नतीजे बदलेंगे मप्र की सियासत:28 सीटों से तय होगा कितने ताकतवर रहेंगे सिंधिया, इस्तीफा देकर पार्टी बदलने का फार्मूला कितना चला

भोपाल16 मिनट पहले
ग्वालियर के महारानी लक्ष्मीबाई कॉलेज में मंगलवार को विधानसभा उपचुनाव की मतगणना होगी।
  • मंत्री रहे कांग्रेस के कद्दावर नेता अगर चुनाव हारते हैं, तो इन्हें भविष्य में राजनीतिक तौर पर खड़ा होना होगा मुश्किल
  • 10 को होगी काउंटिंग, तैयारी में जुटे पार्टियों के दिग्गज नेता

मध्यप्रदेश उपचुनाव की 28 सीटें केवल भाजपा सरकार बचाने के लिहाज से ही महत्वपूर्ण नहीं है, बल्कि इनसे मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान, पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ और राज्यसभा सदस्य ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया का राजनीतिक भविष्य तय होगा। सीटों की संख्या से यह भी तय होगा कि भाजपा में सिंधिया की ताकत बढ़ेगी या घटेगी। दलबदल कानून से बचने के लिए इस्तीफा देकर पार्टी बदलने का फार्मूला कितना कामयाब हुआ। लोगों ने थोक में दलबदल करने वाले विधायकों को स्वीकार किया या नहीं।

यूं तो शिवराज सरकार को बचाए रखने के लिए भाजपा को सिर्फ 8 सीटों की जरूरत है। इसे पाना आसान भी दिखाई दे रहा है, लेकिन पार्टी का टारगेट कम से कम 20 सीटें हासिल करने का है। वजह साफ है, 20 से 25 के बीच सीटों का आंकड़ा ही मध्य प्रदेश को स्थायी सरकार दे सकता है अन्यथा उसे बाहरियों का दबाव झेलना पड़ेगा।

उप चुनाव के नतीजों का सबसे ज्यादा असर उन पूर्व मंत्रियों पर पड़ने वाला है, जो सिंधिया के साथ कांग्रेस छोड़कर भाजपा में शामिल हुए। मुख्य रूप से तुलसी सिलावट, गोविंद सिंह राजपूत, इमरती देवी प्रदुम्मन सिंह तोमर, डाॅ. प्रभुराम चौधरी और राज्यवर्धन सिंह दत्तीगांव का राजनीतिक करियर दांव पर है। अगर ये लोग चुनाव हारते हैं, तो भविष्य में इन्हें भाजपा से टिकट मिलना मुश्किल हो जाएगा। भाजपा के पास तर्क भी रहेगा कि हारे हुए को टिकट कैसे दिया जा सकता है। कांग्रेस से इनका नाता खत्म हो ही चुका है। ऐसे में इनके लिए राजनीतिक तौर पर खड़ा होना मुश्किल हो जाएगा।

दूसरी तरफ, कांग्रेस को सरकार बनाने के लिए सभी 28 सीटों की जरूरत है। हालांकि कम से कम 21 सीटें मिलने से कांग्रेस के वापस सत्ता में आने की संभावना बन जाएगी, लेकिन आत्मनिर्भर सरकार के लिए कांग्रेस भी जादुई आंकड़े के भरोसे है। नतीजों में सीटों की संख्या तय करेगी कि शिवराज सिंह चौहान का राजनीति में कद कैसा रहेगा। इसी तरह, कमलनाथ का सियासी भविष्य भी तय होगा।

सीटें कम आईं तो खरीद-फरोख्त की आशंका; बीएसपी-एसपी, निर्दलियों की पूछपरख बढ़ेगी

दोनों ही दलों में से किसी एक को भी बुहमत से कम सीटें मिलती हैं, तो विधायकों की खरीद-फरोख्त की संभावना से इंकार नहीं किया जा सकता। दोनों दलों को बड़े आंकड़े की जरुरत है। बीजेपी को स्थायी सरकार के लिए और कांग्रेस को बहुमत हासिल करने के लिए। सरकार में वापसी लिए कांग्रेस को कम से कम 21सीटों की जरुरत है। ऐसे में कांग्रेस 2 बीएसपी, 1 एसपी और 4 निर्दलीय विधायकों को साथ लेकर सत्ता में आ सकती है। ऐसी स्थिति बनने की संभावना को ही ध्यान में रखकर बीजेपी ने प्लान B तैयार किया है, जिसके तहत मंत्री भूपेंद्र सिंह ने बीएसपी विधायक संजीव कुशवाहा व रामबाई, निर्दलीय सुरेंद्र सिंह शेरा, नारायण त्रिपाठी के साथ बैठक की। बीजेपी रिजल्ट से पहले इन विधायकों को इसलिए भी साध रही है, क्योंकि इनके ही बूते पर कमलनाथ ने सरकार बनाई थी। कमलनाथ सरकार गिरने से पहले इन विधायकों का बीजेपी के साथ जाने का केस सामने आ चुका है।

28 सीटों पर 14 मंत्री

शिवराज सरकार के 14 मंत्रियों ( तुलसी सिलावट व गोविंद सिंह राजपूत पद से इस्तीफा दे चुके हैं) की किस्मत का फैसला भी 10 नवंबर को होने वाला है। जानकार मानते हैं कि यदि मंत्री को हार का सामना करना पड़ा, तो बीजेपी में उनकी राह आसान नहीं होगी। अनुमान इससे भी लगाया जा सकता है कि इससे पहले चौधरी राकेश सिंह और प्रेमचंद गुड्‌डू को राजनीतिक भविष्य बचाने के लिए कांग्रेस में वापसी करना पड़ी।

मंत्रियों की हार में छिपा है इनका भविष्य

राजनीति संभावनाओं का खेल है। भले ही बीजेपी सत्ता बचाने में कामयाब हो जाती है, लेकिन चुनाव परिणाम कुछ मंत्रियों के पक्ष में नहीं आते हैं, तो उन वरिष्ठ विधायकों का सितारा एक बार फिर बुलंद हो जाएगा, जिन्हें शिवराज कैबिनेट में जगह नहीं मिल सकी। इसमें रामपाल सिंह, संजय पाठक और राजेंद्र शुक्ला जैसे वरिष्ठ विधायकों के नाम हैं। पिछला चुनाव हार चुके कई नेता ऐसे भी हैं, जिन्होंने अपनी जमीन छोड़ना पड़ी है, वे भी अगले चुनाव के लिहाज से सक्रिय हो जाएंगे।

सीटों की संख्या के मायने

शिवराज सिंह चौहान : बीजेपी को 20 से अधिक सीटें मिलती हैं, तो शिवराज का कद तो बढ़ेगा, लेकिन सत्ता और संगठन में सिंधिया का दखल ज्यादा होने से उन्हें फैसले लेने की पूरी आजादी नहीं होगी। 10 से 15 के बीच सीटें आती हैं, तो सरकार में फैसले करने में शिवराज पर संगठन का दवाब ज्यादा रहेगा।

ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया : बीजेपी के खाते में 20 से अधिक सीटें आती हैं, तो सिंधिया की प्रदेश की राजनीति में एक बार फिर धमाकेदार एंट्री होगी और बीजेपी में बड़े नेता के तौर पर उभर सकते हैं। यदि 10 से 15 के बीच सीटें आती हैं, तो प्रदेश की राजनीति में कम, केंद्र में सक्रियता ज्यादा रहेगी।

कमलनाथ : कांग्रेस यदि सिंधिया के गढ़ को धराशायी कर 20 से अधिक सीटें हासिल कर लेती है, तो कमलनाथ का कद कांग्रेस में और बढ़ जाएगा। दूसरा पहलू है कि यदि वे सरकार बनाने में कामयाब न हो सके और 10 से 15 सीट ही मिलीं, तो प्रदेश अध्यक्ष व नेता प्रतिपक्ष में से एक पद छोड़ने का दवाब बढ़ जाएगा।

पायलट के लिए भी इम्तिहान

मप्र प्रदेश उपचुनाव सचिन पायलट के लिए भी इम्तिहान से कम नहीं है। राजस्थान में मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत के साथ हुए विवाद के बाद जिस तरह सचिन पायलट को उप मुख्यमंत्री और प्रदेशाध्यक्ष की कुर्सी छोड़ना पड़ी थी। ऐसे में कांग्रेस में अपना कद वापस लाने के लिहाज मप्र के उपचुनाव के नतीजे पायलट के लिए संजीवनी का काम कर सकते हैं। ग्वालियर-चंबल की कई सीटों पर पायलट ने प्रचार किया था। ये सीटें गुर्जर बहुल हैं। यदि कांग्रेस यह सीटें जीत लेती है, तो पायलट का कद बढ़ेगा।

राजनीतिक गणित: लोधी के इस्तीफे के बाद बहुमत का आंकड़ा 115

विधानसभा में कुल 230 सीटें हैं। उपचुनाव के दौरान ही दमोह से कांग्रेस विधायक राहुल लोधी इस्तीफा देकर बीजेपी में शामिल हो गए। अब विधायकों की संख्या 229 हो गई है। मौजूदा विधानसभा में 201 सदस्य हैं। इसमें बीजेपी 107, कांग्रेस 87, बीएसपी 2, सपा 1 और 4 निर्दलीय विधायक हैं। बहुमत के लिए 115 विधायक की जरुरत होगी। ऐसे में बीजेपी को 8 और कांग्रेस को 28 सीटें जीतना होंगी।

