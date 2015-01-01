पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Shivraj Singh Chouhan Kisan Sabha In Raisen; Narendra Modi Address Madhya Pradesh Farmers On December 18

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

किसानों को देंगे 1600 करोड़ की सहायता:PM मोदी शुक्रवार को करेंगे MP के किसानों से संवाद, शिवराज-वीडी शर्मा की सभा रायसेन में

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान 18 दिसंबर को मप्र के किसानों से संवाद करेंगे। इस दौरान प्रदेश के 35 लाख किसानों के खाते में राहत राशि ट्रांसफर की जाएगी।
  • किसानों को राहत राशि बांटने जिलों में कार्यक्रम, मंत्री रहेंगे मौजूद
  • प्रदेश की 23 हजार ग्राम पंचायतों में प्रसारण करने की तैयारी

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी शुक्रवार दोपहर 2 बजे मध्य प्रदेश के किसानों से वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के माध्यम से संवाद करेंगे। इससे पहले मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान और बीजेपी के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष वीडी शर्मा रायसेन में किसान सभा करेंगे। सरकार ने प्रदेश के सभी जिलों में किसानों को राहत राशि वितरित करने के लिए कार्यक्रम आयोजित किए हैं। इस अवसर पर मध्यप्रदेश के 35 लाख से ज्यादा किसानों को 1600 करोड़ रुपए की आर्थिक सहायता दी जाएगी। खरीफ फसलों को अतिवृष्टि से हुए नुकसान की भरपाई के लिए यह राशि सीधे उनके खातों में ट्रांसफर की जाएगी। इस दौरान किसानों नए केंद्रीय कृषि कानून के प्रावधानों की जानकारी भी दी जाएगी। जिला स्तर पर आयोजित इस कार्यक्रम में मंत्री मौजूद रहेंगे।

राज्य स्तरीय इस आयोजन को लेकर मुख्यमंत्री ने कलेक्टरों से कहा कि कार्यक्रम की तैयारी युद्ध स्तर पर करें। सभी किसानों को समय रहते कार्यक्रम की सूचना पहुंचा दी जाए। किसानों के साथ-साथ पशुपालकों को भी लाभ वितरण किया जाए। कृषि, ग्रामीण विकास, राजस्व विभाग मिलकर तैयारियों को अंतिम रूप दें। कोरोना संक्रमण की स्थिति को देखते हुए शारीरिक दूरी का पालन अवश्य हो और सभी किसान मास्क पहनकर ही कार्यक्रमों में हिस्सा लें। प्रदेश की 23 हजार से ज्यादा ग्राम पंचायतों में इस कार्यक्रम का सीधा प्रसारण किया जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंISRO ने 42वां कम्युनिकेशन सैटेलाइट लॉन्च किया, यह कोरोना काल में दूसरा और साल का आखिरी मिशन - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें