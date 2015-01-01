पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Madhya Pradesh Government In Economic Crisis; Departments Not Allowed To Spend More Than 10%

आर्थिक संकट में शिवराज सरकार:मध्य प्रदेश के 46 विभागों को स्वीकृत बजट का 10% से ज्यादा खर्च पर रोक; केवल पीडब्ल्यूडी, चिकित्सा शिक्षा सहित 8 विभागों को छूट

भोपाल19 मिनट पहले
शिवराज सरकार आर्थिक संकट में है, इसलिए 7 महीने में 10 बार कर्ज ले चुकी है।
  • कोरोना की वजह से 15815 करोड़ों रुपए कम हुई आमदनी
  • एक महीने में चार बार कर्ज ले चुकी है शिवराज सरकार

प्रदेश की 28 सीटों पर मतदान हो चुका है, 10 नवंबर को परिणाम आ जाएंगे। इसके बाद सरकार नए स्वरूप में सामने आएगी। लेकिन सरकार का सामना आर्थिक संकट से होगा। क्योंकि सरकार की आमदनी में भारी गिरावट आ चुकी है और खर्चे बढ़ गए हैं। कोरोना काल में भी सरकार ने हितग्राही मूलक योजनाओं में करोड़ों रुपए खर्च कर दिए, क्योंकि सरकार के सामने उपचुनाव था।

कोरोना संक्रमण की वजह से प्रदेश को स्वयं और केंद्रीय करो से मिलने वाली राशि में कमी आई है। इसका असर बजट पर भी पड़ा है। लोक निर्माण, जल संसाधन, चिकित्सा शिक्षा सहित आठ विभागों को छोड़कर 44 विभागों को स्वीकृत बजट का 10% से ज्यादा हिस्सा खर्च करने की अनुमति नहीं दी गई है। पिछले साल की आर्थिक मंदी और इस साल कोरोना संकट से प्रदेश की अर्थव्यवस्था प्रभावित हुई है।

केंद्रीय करो में राज्य का हिस्सा और राज्य करों से होने वाली आमदनी को मिलाकर करीब 15 हजार 815 करोड़ रुपए का नुकसान हो चुका है। सरकार को अपने जरूरी खर्चे चलाने के लिए कर्ज लेना पड़ रहा है। पिछले 7 माह में सरकार 11500 करोड रुपए तक का कर्ज ले चुकी है।

दूसरी तरफ, आर्थिक गतिविधियों को बढ़ावा देने के साथ सरकार को कई छूट देनी पड़ रही है। इसका असर भी खजाने पर पड़ रहा है। यही वजह है कि कर्मचारियों को सातवें वेतनमान के एरियर की आखिरी किस्त, वार्षिक वेतन वृद्धि और महंगाई भत्ते में वृद्धि का भुगतान रोकना पड़ा।

वित्त विभाग की अनुमति के बिना भुगतान पर रोक

मुख्यमंत्री फसल ऋण माफी योजना, लाडली लक्ष्मी, हाउसिंग फॉर ऑल, मुख्यमंत्री पुलिस आवास योजना, निर्मल भारत अभियान, राष्ट्रीय ग्रामीण रोजगार गारंटी योजना, प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना, प्रधानमंत्री ग्राम सड़क योजना, अमृत योजना अशासकीय, स्कूलों को आरटीआई के तहत ट्यूशन फीस की प्रतिपूर्ति, समेत 21 योजनाओं में बगैर वित्त विभाग की अनुमति के भुगतान करने पर भी रोक लगा दी गई है।

15815 करोड़ की कमी की संभावना

वित्त सचिव ने बजट अनुमान को लेकर विधानसभा में एक स्मृति पत्र भी पेश कर दिया है जिसके मुताबिक कोरोना महामारी के कारण केंद्र और राज्य की अर्थव्यवस्था पर विपरीत असर पड़ा है। स्वयं के कर और केंद्रीय करों के हिस्से से मिलने वाली राशि में 15 हजार 815 करोड रुपए की कमी रहने की संभावना है

केंद्रीय करों से 4625 हजार करोड़ रुपए मिलना बकाया

केंद्र सरकार ने फरवरी जो बजट अनुमान प्रस्तुत किया था तब मध्य प्रदेश को केंद्रीय करो की राशि 61840 करोड़ रुपए प्रस्तावित की थी, लेकिन कोरोना के कारण स्थिति बदल चुकी है। अब राजस्व में कमी और वर्ष 2019-20 में प्राप्त 4400 करोड़ रुपए अधिक राशि का सहयोग समायोजन करते हुए सरकार को यह राशि देगी। वहीं, राज्य के स्वयं के कर से 48 हजार 801 करोड रुपए की आय होने का अनुमान है।

2 लाख 28 हजार 181 करोड़ रुपए के कर्ज का अनुमान

इसमें सर्वाधिक 1 लाख 54 हजार 604 करोड रुपए का ऋण बाजार, 29251 करोड़ रुपए अल्प बचत, 24856 करोड रुपए केंद्र सरकार, 11572 करोड रुपए राष्ट्रीय कृषि एवं ग्रामीण विकास बैंक सहित अन्य वित्तीय संस्थाओं से लिया जा चुका है।

कर्ज का गणित

एफआरबीएम के तहत मध्य प्रदेश को जीडीपी से 3.5% तक का दिल लेने की मंजूरी है। इस हिसाब से मध्य प्रदेश सरकार इस वित्तीय साल में औसत 34 हजार करोड़ रुपए तक कर ले सकती है।

7 महीने में 10 बार कर्ज ले चुकी सरकार

शिवराज सरकार 30 दिन में चौथी बार बुधवार को बाजार से 1 हजार करोड़ रुपए का कर्ज लिया है। इससे पहले 7, 13 और 21 अक्टूबर को सरकार ने बाजार से 1-1 हजार करोड़ रुपए का कर्ज ले चुकी है। शिवराज सरकार अपने 7 माह के कार्यकाल में 9वीं बार कर्ज ले रही है। वित्त विभाग के नोटिफिकेशन के मुताबिक, 4 अक्टूबर को एक हजार करोड़ रुपए 20 साल के लिए एक हजार करोड़ रुपए का कर्ज लेने की प्रक्रिया पूरी की गई हैl

अर्थव्यवस्था संभालने के रास्ते

  1. केंद्र से अतिरिक्त मदद: या फिर मुश्किल रहेगा क्योंकि केंद्र के राजस्व में भी कमी आई है।
  2. अतिरिक्त टैक्स लगाना: कोरोना के कारण प्रदेश की आर्थिक स्थिति खराब है। इसके अतिरिक्त टैक्स लगना आसान नहींl जीएसटी के कारण टैक्स की भी लिमिट है।
