  • Shivraj Singh Chouhan Madhya Pradesh Govt To Provide Health And Accident Insurance For Medical Students

मेडिकल के छात्रों को अच्छी खबर:MP में छात्रों को स्वास्थ्य बीमा एवं व्यक्तिगत दुर्घटना बीमा कवर दिया जाएगा; 2 लाख का मेडिक्लेम और 10 लाख का डेथ कवर होगा

भोपाल39 मिनट पहले
चिकित्सा शिक्षा मंत्री विश्वास सारंग ने कहा कि चिकित्सा शिक्षा छात्र बीमा योजना देश में पहली बार किसी राज्य में बनाई गई है। - Dainik Bhaskar
चिकित्सा शिक्षा मंत्री विश्वास सारंग ने कहा कि चिकित्सा शिक्षा छात्र बीमा योजना देश में पहली बार किसी राज्य में बनाई गई है।
  • चिकित्सा शिक्षा मंत्री ने घोषणा की, बीमा देने वाला मध्यप्रदेश देश में पहला राज्य होगा

शासकीय/स्वशासी चिकित्सा, दंत चिकित्सा, नर्सिंग महाविद्यालयों एवं शासकीय पैरामेडिकल संस्थानों में पढ़ रहे चिकित्सा शिक्षा के छात्रों को स्वास्थ्य बीमा एवं व्यक्तिगत दुर्घटना बीमा का कवच दिया जाएगा। इसमें चिकित्सा शिक्षा छात्र को उनके संपूर्ण अध्ययन अवधि में राज्य सरकार द्वारा बीमा दिया जाएगा। इस बीमा योजना के लिए वार्षिक प्रीमियम की राशि को संबंधित महाविद्यालय द्वारा वहन किया जाएगा। यह घोषणा चिकित्सा शिक्षा मंत्री विश्वास कैलाश सारंग ने शुक्रवार की। उनका दावा है कि यह देश की पहली ‘चिकित्सा शिक्षा छात्र बीमा योजना’ है।

सारंग ने बताया कि योजना में छात्रों को 2 लाख का मेडिक्लेम मिलेगा और 10 लाख का व्यक्तिगत दुर्घटना डिसेबिलिटि एवं डेथ कवर दिया जाएगा। इसके तहत प्रदेश के चिकित्सा शिक्षा विभाग के अधीन शासकीय/स्वशासी शासकीय महाविद्यालयों में पढ़ाई कर रहे 15 हजार से अधिक छात्रों को लाभ मिल सकेगा।

इस योजना के अंतर्गत चिकित्सा शिक्षा छात्रों को चयनित बीमा कंपनी के द्वारा मेडिक्लेम के लिए कैशलेस कार्ड की सुरक्षा प्रदान की जाएगी। कैशलेस कार्ड के माध्यम से चिकित्सा शिक्षा छात्र देश के किसी भी शासकीय/निजी अस्पताल में अपना इलाज एवं जांच करा सकेंगे।

मेडिक्लेम के अंतर्गत क्रिटिकल बीमारियों का इलाज सम्मिलित रहेगा। साथ ही योजना में छात्रों की पूर्व से मौजूद बीमारियों को भी मेडिक्लेम में शामिल किया जाएगा। योजना के लागू होने से प्रदेश के शासकीय चिकित्सा महाविद्यालयों में पढ़ रहे छात्रों एवं उनके परिवार पर बीमारी की स्थिति में कोई भी आर्थिक भार नहीं आएगा।

साथ ही छात्र वित्तीय समावेशन में शामिल हो सकेंगे। उल्लेखनीय है कि कोविड जैसी महामारी के दौर के गुजरने के बाद इस बीमा योजना का महत्व और बढ़ जाता है, क्योंकि कई चिकित्सा छात्र कोविड के संक्रमण से भी प्रभावित हुए हैं तथा चिकित्सा छात्रों के कार्य के स्वरूप में उनके कई संक्रमित बीमारियों से ग्रस्त होने की संभावना अधिक रहती है।

  • कॉपी लिंक
