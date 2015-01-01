पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लोकसभा चुनाव में लेनदेन मामला:शिवराज ने कहा - जानकारी मिलने का इंतजार कर रहा हूं, तथ्यों के आधार पर कार्रवाई की जाएगी

भोपाल16 मिनट पहले
लोकसभा चुनाव के दौरान हुए लेनदेन मामले में मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने कहा कि दोषियों पर कड़ी कार्रवाई की जाएगी।
  • विपक्ष का आरोप - ई-टेंडर जांच से जुड़े अफसरों को निशाना बनाने की कोशिश कर रही सरकार

लोकसभा चुनाव के दौरान कालेधन का लेनदेन मामले में मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने कहा कि अभी तक चुनाव आयोग की तरफ कोई दिशा-निर्देश मेरे कार्यालय को प्राप्त नहीं हुए हैं। मैं जानकारी मिलने का इंतजार कर रहा हूं। जैसे ही डिटेल जानकारी या सूचना मिलेगी, उसके तथ्यों के आधार पर कार्यवाही की जाएगी। उन्होंने कहा कि दोषी कोई भी हो, वैधानिकता के आधार पर कड़ी कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

मुख्यमंत्री से जब यह पूछा गया कि बीजेपी इस मामले में एफआईआर दर्ज करने की बात कह रही है, इस पर उन्होंने कहा कि पार्टी पहले से कहती आ रही है कि कार्रवाई होना चाहिए। इस मामले में अब तक जो कुछ हुआ, उसको लेकर हमने अपने भाषणों में कहा है कि चूक हुई है। कांग्रेस ने मध्य प्रदेश को दलालों का अड्डा बना दिया था। हम पहले से कहते आ रहे हैं कि मप्र में पैसे लेकर पोस्टिंग होती थी। मैं इससे ज्यादा फिलहाल कुछ नहीं कह सकता, क्योंकि मैं संवैधानिक पद का निर्वहन कर रहा हूं। बता दें कि इस मामले में चुनाव आयोग ने सरकार से मप्र के चार अफसरों के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज करने के निर्देश दिए हैं।

इस मामले में कांग्रेस की प्रतिक्रिया दी है। प्रदेश मीडिया समन्वयक नरेंद्र सलूजा ने जारी बयान में आरोप लगाया है कि ई-टेंडर घोटाले की जांच से जुड़े अफसरों को सरकार निशाना बना रही है। हर चुनाव से पहले इस तरह के फर्जी मामले सामने लाए जाते है। अब नगरीय निकाय चुनाव को देखते हुए वर्ष 2019 का झूठा मामला सामने लाया जा रहा है।

