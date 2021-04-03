पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पड़ताल में सामने आया सच:एनेक्सी बिल्डिंग की जिस VVIP लिफ्ट में CM शिवराज 1 फरवरी को फंसे थे, उसमें 29 जनवरी से काम चल रहा था, इसकी जानकारी जिम्मेदार दो विभागों को पहले से थी

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
राज्य मंत्रालय की एनेक्सी -1 बिल्डिंग। यहां पांचवी मंजिल पर मुख्यमंत्री और चौथी मंजिल पर मुख्य सचिव का कार्यालय। मुख्यमंत्री 1 फरवरी को मंत्रालय से निवास जाते समय लिफ्ट में फंस गए थे।
राज्य मंत्रालय की एनेक्सी -1 बिल्डिंग। यहां पांचवी मंजिल पर मुख्यमंत्री और चौथी मंजिल पर मुख्य सचिव का कार्यालय। मुख्यमंत्री 1 फरवरी को मंत्रालय से निवास जाते समय लिफ्ट में फंस गए थे।
  • सुरक्षा में चूक - लिफ्ट के बाहर 'बंद' का नोटिस लगा था, सुरक्षा कर्मी काम कर रहे कर्मचारियों को हटाकर मुख्यमंत्री को ले गए।
  • लापरवाही - CPA के सिविल इंजीनियर को 10 साल से मंत्रालय में विद्युत व्यवस्था का प्रभारी बनाकर रखा गया है।

राज्य मंत्रालय की एनेक्सी बिल्डिंग-2 की VVIP हाईटेक लिफ्ट खराब हो गई है। मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चाैहान सोमवार को दोपहर बाद मंत्रालय से घर जाने के लिए जैसे ही लिफ्ट के अंदर गए, वह बंद हो गई थी। मुख्यमंत्री 3 से 4 मिनट तक लिफ्ट में फंसे रहे। लिफ्ट बंद होने के लिए दोषी माने गए राजधानी परियोजना प्रशासन (CPA) के प्रभारी SDO विद्युत शैलेंद्र परमार और सब इंजीनियर मनोज यादव को बुधवार देर शाम सस्पेंड कर दिया गया। इस मामले की जब पड़ताल की गई और जो सामने आया, उससे साफ है कि मुख्यमंत्री की सुरक्षा में बड़ी चूक थी।
दरअसल, लिफ्ट में 29 जनवरी को तकनीकी खराबी आने के कारण बंद कर दिया गया था। CPA की तरफ से मंत्रालय में विद्युत व्यवस्था के प्रभारी ने इसकी जानकारी नगरीय प्रशासन एवं विभाग और मंत्रालय के रजिस्ट्रार को दे दी थी। जिस दिन मुख्यमंत्री लिफ्ट में सवार हुए, उस समय भी उसमें काम चल रहा था। बावजूद इसके सुरक्षा कर्मी सीएम को लिफ्ट में ले गए थे।
सूत्रों ने दावा किया है कि मुख्यमंत्री दोपहर करीब 1 बजे मंत्रालय से निवास पर जाने के लिए पांचवी मंजिल से इस लिफ्ट में सवार हुए थे। जबकि वहां 'लिफ्ट बंद' का नोटिस लगाकर तकनीकी खराबी को ठीक करने की कोशिश की जा रही थी, लेकिन सुरक्षा कर्मियों ने कर्मचारियों को हटा दिया था। लिफ्ट मैन (सुंदर लाल) ने भी नहीं बताया कि लिफ्ट खराब है। जैसे ही सीएम लिफ्ट में आए, उसने दरवाजा बंद करने के लिए चाबी धुमा दी और दरवाजा बंद हो गया। लेकिन लिफ्ट नीचे नहीं गई। करीब 5 मिनिट बाद जैसे तैसे दरवाजा खोला गया। तब सीएम बाहर आ पाए। इसको लेकर मुख्यमंत्री ने नाराजगी व्यक्त की। हालांकि वैकल्पिक लिफ्ट का इस्तेमाल कर सीएम ग्राउंड फ्लोर पर आए थे।
सिविल इंजीनियर को विद्युत का काम
मंत्रालय में विद्युत व्यवस्था की जिम्मेदारी चंद्र शेखर जायसवाल को दी गई है। जबकि वे सिविल इंजीनियर हैं। जायसवाल पिछले 10 साल से मंत्रालय में पदस्थ हैं। इसकाे लेकर सीपीए में कई बार शिकायतें की गई। ऐसा पहली बार नहीं है कि मुख्यमंत्री लिफ्ट में फंसे, इससे पहले तात्कालीन मुख्य सचिव अंटोनी डिसा भी लिफ्ट में फंस चुके हैं। उन्हें तो जैसे तैसे आधे घंटे बाद लिफ्ट से बाहर निकाला गया था।
गाज गिरा दी 2 इंजीनियरों पर, सुधार कार्य करा रहे थे
लिफ्ट खराब होने की जानकारी नगरीय विकास एवं आवास विभाग को थी। 29 जनवरी को सीपीए की तरफ से मंत्रालय के रजिस्ट्रार को इसकी लिखित सूचना भी दी गई थी। इसके बाद ही लिफ्ट की तकनीकी खराबी दूर करने का काम शुरू किया गया था। लेकिन अफसरों ने अपनी लापरवाही को छुपाने के लिए दो इंजीनयरों को सस्पेंड कर दिया।
31 जनवरी को 700 फेरे लगाए थे
सूत्रों ने बताया कि लिफ्ट की तकनीकी खराबी का सात दिन बाद भी पता नहीं चल पाया है। दरअसल, लिफ्ट को चालू करते समय चाबी लगाने के बाद खराबी आ रही है। इसे सुधारने के लिए ओअीए कंपनी (लिफ्ट इसी कंपनी ने लगाई है) के इंजीनियर पुणे से बुलाए गए हैं। जो 1 फरवरी को भी काम कर रहे थे। बताया जाता है कि चूंकि लिफ्ट का इस्तेमाल केवल मुख्यमंंत्री करते हैं, इसलिए ठीक एक दिन पहले यानी 31 जनवरी को अवकाश के दिन इंजीनियरों ने लिफ्ट को करीब 700 बार चला कर देखा था। बावजूद इसके तकनीकी फाल्ट पकड़ में नही आया था।

