  मध्यप्रदेश के सीधी जिले में मंगलवार सुबह बड़ा बस हादसा हो गया। 54 यात्रियों के साथ सतना जा रही बस 22 फीट गहरी बाणसागर नहर में जा गिरी। हादसा रामपुर नैकिन के पास सरदा गांव में हुआ। कफन में लिपटी मासूम, उम्रदराज से लेकर हर उम्र के लोगों की लाशों पर उनके परिजन फूट फूटकर रोते रहे। काल बनी नहर के किनारे जिसने भी यह मंजर देखा, वह सिहर उठा। इन 5 वीडियो में देखिए दर्द का हृदयविदार

सीधी बस हादसे के 5 VIDEO:कफनों में लिपटी लाशों पर फूट-फूटकर रोते रहे परिवार वाले; मंजर जिसने भी देखा, वह सिहर उठा..

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
मध्यप्रदेश के सीधी जिले में मंगलवार सुबह बड़ा बस हादसा हो गया। 54 यात्रियों के साथ सतना जा रही बस 22 फीट गहरी बाणसागर नहर में जा गिरी। हादसा रामपुर नैकिन के पास सरदा गांव में हुआ। कफन में लिपटी मासूम, उम्रदराज से लेकर हर उम्र के लोगों की लाशों पर उनके परिजन फूट-फूटकर रोते रहे। काल बनी नहर के किनारे जिसने भी यह मंजर देखा, वह सिहर उठा। इन 5 वीडियो में देखिए दर्द का हृदयविदारक मंजर ...

32+2 सीटर बस में 54 लोग बैठाए
घटनास्थल सीधी से 80 किलोमीटर और सतना से करीब 100 किलोमीटर दूर है। बस में 32 (+2) लोग बैठाए जा सकते थे, लेकिन ड्राइवर ने 54 यात्री भर लिए। ज्यादातर सीधी और सिंगरौली जिले के रहने वाले थे। 12 लड़के-लड़कियां रेलवे, NTPC और नर्सिंग का एग्जाम देने सतना और वहां से रीवा जाने के लिए अपनी मां या पिता के साथ बस में सवार हुए थे।

47 शव निकाले जा चुके

अब तक 47 शव निकाले जा चुके हैं। इनमें 21 पुरुष, 18 महिलाएं और एक बच्चा शामिल है। माना जा रहा है कि छह से अधिक लोग अभी भी लापता हैं। वे बह गए हैं।

बहादुर बेटियों ने बचाईं 7 जिंदगियां

हादसे में लोगों को बचाने के लिए सबसे पहले सरदा गांव की शिवारानी लोनिया और आशा बंसल मौके पर पहुंचीं। खुद की जिंदगी की परवाह किए बगैर नहर में कूदकर वे 7 लोगों को निकाल लाईं।

करीब से देखी मौत ...

सीधी जिले के गांव पोस्ट चौपाल की रहने वाली वीरा प्रजापति (22) और सरई की नर्सिंग स्टूडेंट अर्चना जायसवाल उन लोगों में से हैं, जो इस हादसे में सही सलामत हैं। वीरा ने हादसे में अपने भाई को खो दिया।

CM शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने जताया दुख

मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने हादसे पर दुख जताया। हादसे में मरने वालों के परिजनों के लिए मध्यप्रदेश सरकार ने 5-5 लाख रुपए मुआवजे की घोषणा की है।

