गर्भवती का जुलूस निकालने-पीटने का मामला:सिरसी थाना प्रभारी निलंबित; ससुर, जेठ और देवर समेत 5 पर अपहरण का केस, भेजा जेल

गुनाएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
कंधे पर लड़के को बिठाकर गर्भवती का जुलूस निकालने व उसे पीटने के मामले में कार्रवाई हुई।
  • महिला काे पति ने दूसरे के पास छाेड़ा ताे ससुराल वालाें ने महिला के कंधे पर एक लड़के काे बिठाकर निकाला था जुलूस, की थी पिटाई

जिले के सिरसी थाना क्षेत्र में गर्भवती के कंधे पर लड़के को बिठाकर जुलूस निकाले जाने के मामले में आईजी अविनाश शर्मा के निर्देश पर एसपी राजीव कुमार शर्मा ने थाना प्रभारी सिरसी को निलंबित कर दिया है। वहीं, मामले की गंभीरता को देखते हुए आरोपियों पर अपहरण की धारा भी बढ़ा दी गई है। महिला के भी बयान खुद एसडीओपी ने उनके घर पहुंचकर दर्ज किए।

एसपी राजीव कुमार शर्मा ने बताया कि महिला का ससुर, जेठ, देवर समेत 5 लोगों को गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेज दिया है। मामले में आरोपियों की संख्या भी बढ़ सकती है। पुलिस वायरल वीडियो के आधार पर यह पता लगा रही है, मामले में कौन-कौन शामिल हैं।

MP में महिला के साथ बदसलूकी:गुना में गर्भवती के कंधे पर लड़के को बैठाकर 3 किमी घुमाया, रास्तेभर डंडे-पत्थर मारते रहे

वीडियो दिखाया फिर भी गंभीरता नहीं समझी

सिरसी थाना प्रभारी राकेश शर्मा को एसपी ने निलंबित कर दिया गया है। मामले में उनकी लापरवाही सामने आई है। महिला के भाई बालकराम बरेला ने मामले की शिकायत की थी। उसने पुलिस को वीडियो भी दिखाए थे, जिसका ज्रिक एफआईआर में है। इसके बाद भी मामले की गंभीरता नहीं समझी गई। मात्र 4 लोगों पर साधारण मारपीट, गाली देने और जान से मारने की धमकी की धारा में केस दर्ज किया। ऐसे में थाने से ही आरोपियों को जमानत भी मिल गई थी।

क्यों बढ़ाई अपहरण की धारा

एसपी ने बताया कि महिला को आरोपी जबरन लेकर गए थे। इससे अपहरण की पुष्टि होती है। इस वजह से महिला भागवती के ससुर गुनजरिया बारेला, जेठ कुमार सिंह, केपी सिंह, रतन बारेला समेत 5 लोगों पर अपहरण की धाराएं बढ़ाई गई।

