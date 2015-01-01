पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निकाय चुनाव पर मंथन:CM शिवराज के साथ प्रदेश अध्यक्ष वीडी शर्मा की बैठक, प्रदेश पदाधिकारियों से फोन पर होगी बात

भोपाल7 मिनट पहले
बीजेपी की एक अहम बैठक प्रदेश कार्यालय में आयोजित की गई है। जिसमें मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान और प्रदेश अध्यक्ष वीडी शर्मा निकाय चुनाव को लेकर चर्चा करेंगे। फाइल फोटो
  • सत्ता-संगठन से जुड़े विषयों पर भी होगी चर्चा
  • संगठन महामंत्री सुहास भगत भी रहेंगे मौजूद

बीजेपी की एक अहम बैठक दोपहर 1 बजे प्रदेश कार्यालय में आयोजित की गई है। जिसमें मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान और प्रदेश अध्यक्ष वीडी शर्मा निकाय चुनाव को लेकर चर्चा करेंगे। बैठक में प्रदेश संगठन महामंत्री सुहास भगत और सह-संगठन मंत्री हितानंद शर्मा भी मौजूद रहेंगे। इस दौरान शिवराज और शर्मा प्रदेश पदाधिकारियों से ऑडियो ब्रिज (टेलीफोनिक) के माध्यम से बात करेंगे।

पार्टी सूत्रों ने बताया कि मुख्यमंत्री और प्रदेश अध्यक्ष बैठक में नगरीय निकाय चुनाव की रणनीति पर संगठन महामंत्री और सह-संगठन मंत्री के साथ मंथन करेंगे। दरअसल निकाय चुनाव की घोषणा अगले सप्ताह सप्ताह होने की उम्मीद है। इसको ध्यान में रखकर यह बैठक बुलाई गई है। इस दौरान संगठन और सत्ता के बीच तालमेल बैठकर चुनाव मैदान में उतरने की रणनीति पर चर्चा होगी।

इससे पहले बीजेपी ने प्रदेश के लगभग सभी ब्लाकों में कार्यकारिणी बनाने का काम पूरा कर लिया है। इसके अलावा प्रशिक्षण शिविर अभियान भी लगभग पूरा होने की स्थिति में है। पार्टी का फोकस अब कार्यकर्ताओं को चुनाव के लिए मैदान में उतारने पर है। बैठक में उम्मीदवारों के चयन की प्रक्रिया पर भी चर्चा हो सकती है। बैठक में पहले चारों नेता रणनीति तय करेंगे। इसके बाद मुख्यमंत्री और प्रदेश अध्यक्ष प्रदेश पदाधिकारियों को फोन पर इसकी जानकारी देंगे।

