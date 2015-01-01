पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ग्वालियर में वारदात:घर से 200 मीटर दूर छात्र की गोली मार कर हत्या, सेना में भर्ती की तैयारी कर रहा था

ग्वालियर
मिथुन की हत्या के कारणों का पता नहीं चल सका है।
  • महाराजपुरा थाना क्षेत्र के अपना घर कॉलोनी के पास की घटना
  • हत्या के कारणों और आरोपियों का पता नहीं चल सका है

सेना में भर्ती की तैयारी कर रहे छात्र की किसी ने कनपटी में गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी। घर से 200 मीटर दूर छात्र की बाइक खड़ी मिली है, पास ही सड़क पर छात्र का शव पड़ा था। घटना बुधवार -गुरुवार दरमियानी रात अपना घर काॅलोनी शताब्दीपुरम की है। मृतक का मोबाइल भी नहीं मिला है। पुलिस ने शव का पोस्टमार्टम करवाया है। फिलहाल, हत्या का कारणों और आरोपियों का पता नहीं चला है। महाराजपुरा थाना क्षेत्र के अपना घर कॉलोनी निवासी 22 वर्षीय मिथुन उर्फ महादेव गुर्जर पुत्र हजारी लाल गुर्जर बीए का छात्र था। साथ ही, वो सेना में भर्ती की तैयारी भी कर रहा था। उसका परिवार मूलत: मुरैना जिले के बीच का पुरा अंबाह का रहने वाला है। बुधवार रात मिथुन बाइक ठीक करवाने कुशवाह मार्केट डीडी नगर जाने के लिए कहकर गया था। रात 12 बजे तक जब वह घर नहीं आया, तो परिजन उसे तलाशने के लिए निकले।

रात एक बजे आई धमाके की आवाज

घर के पास ही रात 1 बजे तेज धमाके की आवाज आई। परिजन को लगा किसी ने पटाखा चलाया होगा। बाहर निकलकर देखा, तो घर से करीब 200 मीटर की दूरी पर मिथुन की बाइक खड़ी दिखी। वहां पहुंचे तो देखा कि कुछ ही दूर लहूलुहान हालत में मिथुन पड़ा था। उसके बाएं तरफ की कनपटी में गोली लगी थी। इस पर पुलिस को सूचना दी गई। मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने जांच के बाद शव पीएम हाउस भेज कर मामले की जांच शुरू कर दी है।

सेना में जाकर देश सेवा का था सपना
मृतक का सपना था कि वो सेना में भर्ती होकर देश की सेवा करे। इसके लिए वो तैयारी भी कर रहा था। परिजन ने बताया कि मिथुन का बड़ा भाई विष्णु डेयरी व्यवसाय करता है, जबकि मिथुन पढ़ाई के खर्च पूरा करने के लिए बच्चों को कोचिंग भी देता था।

जाना था जन्मदिन समारोह में
बड़े भाई विष्णु ने बताया कि रात को पास ही रहने वाले मौसेरे भाई आशू के जन्मदिन की पार्टी में जाना था। जब मिथुन से बात की, तो उसने 10 मिनट में कार्यक्रम में आने की बात कही। इसके बाद वह रात 12 बजे तक नहीं आया था। भाई विष्णु भी नहीं समझ पर रहा है कि मिथुन की हत्या कौन ओर क्यों कर सकता है।

