  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Superfast Weekly Train Start From Habibganj To Santragachi And Pune Starts Before February

ट्रेन की सुविधा:हबीबगंज स्टेशन से संत्रागाछी और पुणे के लिए स्पेशल ट्रेन चलेगी; फरवरी के पहले सप्ताह में शुरू होंगी

भोपाल37 मिनट पहले
फरवरी के पहले सप्ताह में हबीबगंज से पुणे और संत्रागाछी के लिए विशेष ट्रेन चलने लगेंगी।- प्रतीकात्मक फोटो - Dainik Bhaskar
फरवरी के पहले सप्ताह में हबीबगंज से पुणे और संत्रागाछी के लिए विशेष ट्रेन चलने लगेंगी।- प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
  • संत्रागाछी के लिए 3 और पुणे के लिए 6 फरवरी को रवाना होगी

भोपाल के हबीबगंज रेलवे स्टेशन से संत्रागाछी और पुणे के लिए सुपरफास्ट हमसफर साप्ताहिक स्पेशल ट्रेन फरवरी के पहले सप्ताह में शुरू हो रही है। हबीबगंज से संत्रागाछी के लिए 3 फरवरी और पुणे के लिए 6 फरवरी से रवाना होगी, जबकि संत्रागाछी से हबीबगंज के लिए 4 फरवरी और पुणे से हबीबगंज के लिए 7 फरवरी को रवाना होगी। यह दोनों ट्रेन अगले आदेश तक जारी रहेंगी।

1.

ट्रेन नंबर : 02157

ट्रेन का नाम : हबीबगंज-संत्रागाछी सुपरफास्ट हमसफर साप्ताहिक स्पेशल

दिन : 3 फरवरी से प्रति बुधवार

प्रारंभिक स्टेशन : हबीबगंज स्टेशन से दोपहर 2.40 बजे से

2.

गाड़ी नंबर : 02158

ट्रेन का नाम : संत्रागाछी-हबीबगंज सुपरफास्ट हमसफर साप्ताहिक स्पेशल

दिन : 4 फरवरी से प्रति गुरुवार

प्रारंभिक स्टेशन : संत्रागाछी स्टेशन से रात 8.30 बजे

स्टाप : यह गाड़ी दोनों दिशाओं में विदिशा, बीना, सागर, दमोह, कटनी-मुड़वारा, शहडोल, बिलासपुर, रायगढ़, झरसूगुड़ा जंक्शन, राउरकेला, चक्रधरपुर, टाटानगर जंक्शन एवं खड़गपुर जंक्शन स्टेशनों पर रुकेगी।

कोच : इसमें 14 थर्ड एसी, 4 स्लीपर क्लास एवं 02 एसएलआर/डी सहित कुल 20 डिब्बे रहेंगे।

3.

गाड़ी नंबर : 02152

ट्रेन का नाम : हबीबगंज-पुणे सुपरफास्ट हमसफर साप्ताहिक स्पेशल

दिन : 6 फरवरी से प्रति शनिवार

प्रारंभिक स्टेशन : हबीबगंज स्टेशन से दोपहर 3.50 बजे से

4.

गाड़ी नंबर : 02151

ट्रेन का नाम : पुणे-हबीबगंज सुपरफास्ट हमसफर साप्ताहिक स्पेशल

दिन : 7 फरवरी से प्रति रविवार

प्रारंभिक स्टेशन : पुणे स्टेशन से दोपहर 3.15 बजे

स्टाप : यह गाड़ी दोनों दिशाओं में होशंगाबाद, इटारसी, भुसावल, मनमाड़, कोपरगांव, अहमदनगर एवं दौंड कॉर्ड लाइन स्टेशनों पर रुकेगी।

कोच : इसमें 14 थर्ड एसी एवं 02 एसएलआर/डी सहित कुल 16 डिब्बे रहेंगे।

