राजनीति में समय-समय की बात:सुरेश राजे जिन्होंने इमरती देवी को हराया, वही उन्हें कांग्रेस में लाई थीं

ग्वालियर17 मिनट पहले
सुरेश राजे ने मंत्री रहीं इमरती देवी को हराया।
  • डबरा विधानसभा से कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी सुरेश राजे ने भाजपा की इमरती को दी शिकस्त

2 साल पहले जिस सुरेश राजे को इमरती देवी कांग्रेस में लेकर आई थीं, उन्हीं ने आज उपचुनाव में उन्हें मात दी है। डबरा विधानसभा से कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी सुरेश राजे ने भाजपा उम्मीदवार व मंत्री इमरती देवी को करारी शिकस्त दी है। राजे रिश्ते में इमरती के समधी भी लगते हैं।

कौन हैं सुरेश राजे
डबरा के रामगढ़ निवासी सुरेश राजे किसान और व्यापारी हैं। गल्ला और सब्जी मंडी में उनका कारोबार भी है। भाजपा प्रत्याशी इमरती के भाई की बेटी की शादी सुरेश राजे के बड़े भाई के बेटे से हुई है। इस रिश्ते से वो आपस में समधी भी हुए।

2013 में रहे थे आमने-सामने
इससे पहले वर्ष 2013 के चुनाव में दोनों पहले बार आमने-सामने आए थे। तब भाजपा से सुरेश राजे और इमरती कांग्रेस से चुनावी मैदान में थीं। तब इमरती ने राजे को हराया था। इसके बाद वर्ष 2018 में इमरती के सामने भाजपा से कप्तान सिंह मैदान में रहे। 2018 में ही इमरती के विधायक रहते हुए सुरेश राजे भाजपा से कांग्रेस में शामिल हुए, लेकिन सत्ता परिवर्तन के बाद इमरती के भाजपा में जाने के बाद दोनों इस उपचुनाव में फिर आमने सामने आ गए।

