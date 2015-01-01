पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • The City's Largest Girls' School, Padmaraje Will Open On The Aud Even Formula

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना के डर के बीच पढ़ाई:शहर का सबसे बड़ा कन्या विद्यालय, पदमाराजे ऑड-ईवन फार्मूला पर खुलेगा

ग्वालियर12 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पदमाराजे कन्या विद्यालय में स्कूल खुलने से पहले क्लास तैयार की जा रही हैं
  • - जिन स्कूलों में छात्र ज्यादा वहां यह प्रयोग
  • - 506 प्राइवेट और शासकीय हायर सेकेंड्री स्कूल है

शुक्रवार से स्कूल खुलने हैं। 10वीं और 12वीं के छात्र कोरोना संकट के बीच किस तरह पढ़ाई करेंगे यही चर्चा पूरे प्रदेश में है। ग्वालियर में शिक्षा विभाग ने अपनी ओर से पूरी तैयारी कर ली है। ग्वालियर में ऐसे बड़े स्कूल जहां छात्रों की संख्या ज्यादा है वहां कम संख्या में छात्रों को बुलाया जाएगा। जिले के पदमाराजे कन्या विद्यालय में ऑड-ईवन पैटर्न लागू किया गया है। हाजिरी रजिस्टर में सीरियल नंबर से छात्राओं को ऑड-ईवन में बांटा जाएगा। इससे क्लास में छात्राओं की संख्या भी सीमित रहेगी और कोविड वायरस का भी खतरा नहीं रहेगा। इसके साथ ही जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी भी लगातार बैठक कर स्कूल के प्रचार्यो से संपर्क कर रहे हैं।

पदमाराजे स्कूल में क्लास शुरू करने के लिए अतिरिक्त स्टाफ को बुलाया गया है
पदमाराजे स्कूल में क्लास शुरू करने के लिए अतिरिक्त स्टाफ को बुलाया गया है

पूरे प्रदेश में 18 दिसंबर से हायर सेकेंड्री स्कूल खोले जाने हैं। सिर्फ चंद घंटे ही शेष रह गए हैं। ग्वालियर में शिक्षा विभाग पूरी तैयारी होने का दावा कर रहा है। स्कूलों को कैसे खोला जाना है इसका भी पूरा प्लान बना लिया है। साथ ही स्कूल के प्रचार्यो के साथ लगातार बैठक का दौर चल रहा है। अब यह तय हुआ है कि जिन स्कूलों में 10वीं और 12वीं में छात्र संख्या कम है वहां तो एक बार में ही सभी छात्रों को बुलाया जाएगा। पर जहां छात्र संख्या ज्यादा है वहां ऑड-ईवन का फार्मूला पर काम किया जा सकता है।

कैसे रहेगा ऑड-ईवन फार्मूला

पदमाराजे कन्या विद्यालय में 10वीं में 377 और 12वीं में 562 छात्राएं हैं। सभी को शुक्रवार को स्कूल आने के लिए बोला गया है। पहले शुक्रवार को छात्राएं अपने परिजन के साथ आएंगी और पीटीएम (पेरेंट्स टीचर मीटिंग) होगी। सोमवार से ऑड-ईवन फार्मूला पर क्लास लगेंगी। पदमाराजे कन्या विद्यालय के प्रचार्य अशोक कुमार श्रीवास्तव ने बताया कि छात्र संख्या ज्यादा होने पर सोशल डिस्टेंस बनाने के लिए ऐसा किया जा रहा है। इससे क्लास में 50 छात्राएं है तो एक बार में 25 ही आएंगी। हाजिरी रजिस्टर में जिस क्रम में बच्चों के नाम है जैसे 1,3,5,7,9 को ऑड मतलब सोमवार, बुधवार, शुक्रवार को स्कूल आना होगा, जबकि 2,4,6,8,0 नंबर वालों को ईवन के तहत मंगलवार, गुरुवार और शनिवार को स्कूल आना होगा।

स्कूल खुलने से पहले सेनिटाइजर मशीन को तैयार करते हुए
स्कूल खुलने से पहले सेनिटाइजर मशीन को तैयार करते हुए

सोशल डिस्टेंस, सेनिटाइजर का पूरा इंतजाम

जिले के सभी स्कूलों में छात्रों के बीच सोशल डिस्टेंस पर पूरा फोकस किया जाएगा। दो बेंच के बीच में एक खाली बेंच रखी जाएगी। इसके अलावा सेनिटाइजर स्कूल खुलने से एक घंटे पहले फिर क्लास लगने से पहले किया जाएग। लंच समय में भी बच्चे क्लास में ही रहेंगे। इसके अलावा मास्क के बिना किसी को एंट्री नहीं होगी। जो बच्चे मास्क पहनकर नहीं आएंगे उसको स्कूल प्रबंधन मास्क देगा।

एक क्लास में रहेंगी 25 छात्राएं

  • हम ऑड-ईवन फार्मूला पर कक्षाएं शुरू करने जा रहे हैं। इससे क्लास में छात्राओं की संख्या सीमित रहेगी। टीचर की संख्या बड़ा दी गई है। साथ ही सेनिटाइजर और मास्क का पूरा इंतजाम है। स्कूल का समय 12 से 5 बजे का ही रहेगा।

अशोक कुमार श्रीवास्तव,

प्रचार्य पदमाराजे कन्या विद्यालय

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंचीफ जस्टिस ने कहा- किसान विरोध का तरीका बदलें और सरकार कृषि कानूनों को होल्ड करने के बारे में सोचे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें