पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • The Guest Who Came To The Wedding In Rajgarh Did The Fire; A Young Man Was Shot, Died On The Spot

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

शादी में पहुंचा, वापस नहीं गया:राजगढ़ में शादी में आए मेहमान ने किया हर्ष फायर; युवक को लगी गोली, मौके पर मौत

राजगढ़19 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
घटना के बाद सुबह पुलिस गांव में जांच के लिए पहुंची।

जिले के कालीपीठ थाना क्षेत्र के लहरची गांव में शादी समारोह में आए मेहमान ने हर्ष फायर किया। इस दौरान गोली गलती से युवक को जाकर लगी। युवक की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई।

गांव के कमल प्रजापति ने बताया, सौंधिया समाज के यहां शुक्रवार रात शादी समारोह था। कार्यक्रम में आए कुछ मेहमानों ने बंदूक से जमकर हवाई फायर किए। शादी में गोविंद भी पहुंचा था। इसी दौरान एक गोली गोविंद प्रजापति के सिर में लग गई। रात करीब साढ़े 10 बजे हुई इस घटना में गोविंद की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। इसके बाद गांव में अफरा-तफरी मच गई। घटना के बाद आरोपी फरार हो गया।

मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने छानबीन की। पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर आरोपी की तलाश शुरू कर दी है। बताया जा रहा है कि आरोपी सुठालिया का रहने वाला है। उसके किसी परिजन के नाम से यह लाइसेंसी बंदूक थी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंMSP का आश्वासन और कोर्ट जाने का विकल्प मिलने के बाद भी किसान आंदोलन क्यों जारी है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें