पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • The Lover Stopped By Riding The Bike; First Shot The Female Constable, Then Shot Herself, Going To Give The Wedding Card To The Temple

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बड़वानी में सिरफिरा प्यार:मंदिर में विवाह पत्रिका चढ़ाने जा रही महिला आरक्षक को आशिक ने गोली मारी, फिर खुद की छाती पर फायर किया

बड़वानी19 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
युवक ने जब खुद को गोली मारी, तो गोली सीने के आर पार चली गई।
  • दोनों बड़वानी जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती, 2 दिसंबर को युवती की होने वाली है शादी

बड़वानी जिले में गणपुर चौकड़ी के पास सिरफिरे आशिक ने अपने प्रेमिका को गोली मार दी। इसके बाद खुद को भी उसी पिस्टल से गोली मारकर आत्महत्या का प्रयास किया। युवती अपने परिवार के साथ नर्मदा किनारे स्थित सोडल बाबा मंदिर में शादी का पहला कार्ड देने के लिए परिवार के साथ कार से जा रही थी। आरोपी ने फिल्मी स्टाइल में सामने से बाइक अड़ाकर कार रोकी। दोनों को बड़वानी जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है, जहां दोनों की हालत गंभीर है। आरोपी युवक करण मानकर और युवती दोनों निवासी नर्मदानगर (धार) के हैं। सूचना पर खरगोन रेंज के डीआईजी तिलकसिंह भी अस्पताल पहुंचे।

डीआईजी ने बताया, युवती शाजापुर में पुलिस आरक्षक के पद पर पदस्थ है। उसकी दो दिसंबर को शादी होने वाली थी। बताया जाता है कि पहले दोनों के बीच संबंध थे। बाद में ब्रेकअप हो गया। आरोपी करण उस युवती से शादी करना चाहता था, लेकिन युवती ने मना कर दिया। इसी बात से वो नाराज था।

घटना में प्रयुक्त पिस्टल भी पुलिस ने जब्त कर ली।
घटना में प्रयुक्त पिस्टल भी पुलिस ने जब्त कर ली।

सीना चीरते हुए पार निकल गई गोली

युवती के परिजन ने बताया कि युवती को लेकर परिवार के सभी लोग कार से सोडल बाबा के दर्शन करने गए थे। यहां मंदिर पर शादी का पहला कार्ड देने गए थे। लौटते समय करण आया और अपनी बाइक कार के सामने लगा दी। चूंकि वे एक ही गांव के हैं, इसलिए कार रोक दी। जैसे ही, कार रुकी युवक ने तुरंत पिस्टल निकाली और कार में युवती पर चला दी। गोली युवती के गले में लगी है। इसके बाद खुद के सीने पर पिस्टल रख गोली चला दी। गोली युवक का सीना चीरते हुए पार निकल गई। फिलहाल दोनों की हालत स्थिर है। पुलिस ने केस दर्ज कर मामला जांच में लिया है। पुलिस वारदात के प्रयुक्त पिस्टल भी जब्त की है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबॉम्बे हाईकोर्ट का पुलिस से सवाल- कोई सरकार की बात न माने, तो उस पर राजद्रोह की धारा लगाएंगे? - बॉलीवुड - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें