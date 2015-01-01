पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शिव-सिंधिया की जोड़ी हिट:तीसरा राउंड आते-आते दौड़ने लगी शिव-ज्योति एक्सप्रेस, शिवराज के 14 में से 12 मंत्री आगे

भोपाल14 मिनट पहले
कमलनाथ सरकार गिराने के बाद सिंधिया के साथ शिवराजसिंह की जोड़ी बन गई।
  • ग्वालियर बचाते दिख रहे सिंधिया, चंबल में सिर्फ एक सीट में बढ़त
  • मंत्री एंदल सिंह कंसाना, गिर्राज सिंह दंडोतिया पीछे चल रहे

भोपाल। प्रदेश के 19 जिलों की 28 विधानसभा सीटों पर उपचुनाव में वोटों की गिनती जारी है। काउंटिंग के पहले राउंड में ही शिव-ज्योति एक्सप्रेस पटरी पर आ गई थी लेकिन तीसरा राउंड आते-आते यह दौड़ने लगी। 28 सीटों के रुझान में बीजेपी 20 सीटों पर आगे है। यानी, सिंधिया अपना गढ़ ग्वालियर तो बचाते साफ दिखाई दे रहे है। लेकिन चंबल में उन्हें एक सीट पर ही बढ़त मिली है। शिवराज सरकार के 14 में से 12 मंत्री बढ़त बना चुके हैं। मंत्री एंदल कंसाना और गिर्राज दंडोतिया पिछड़ते दिख रहे हैं। कांग्रेस अब तक 28 में सिर्फ 7 सीटों पर ही बीजेपी को पछाड़ पाई है। मुरैना सीट पर बीएसपी भी खाता खोलते दिख रही है।
सांवेर में शिवराज ने झोंकी थी ताकत, सिलावट को 15 हजार से ज्यादा लीड
कमलनाथ सरकार में तुलसी सिलावट, प्रदुम्मन सिंह तोमर, इमरती देवी, गोविंदसिंह राजपूत और प्रभुराम चौधरी ताकतवर मंत्री थे। अब तक के रूझान में पांचों लंबी बढ़त बनाए हुए हैं। इनमें से सांवेर सीट पर मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने सबसे ज्यादा ताकत झोंकी। एक सभा में वे मंच पर घुटनों पर बैठ तक गए थे। इसका फायदा सिलावट को मिलता दिखाई दे रहा है।
क्या सिंधिया गढ़ चंबल कांग्रेस के हाथों में जाएगा
तीसरे राउंड के बाद सिंधिया का गढ़ चंबल अब कांग्रेस के हाथों में जाता दिख रहा है। चंबल संभाग की 7 सीटों में से 5 सीटों पर कांग्रेस उम्मीदवार आगे चल रहे हैं। केवल जौरा से सूबेदार सिंह आगे चल रहे हैं। यह सीट सिंधिया समर्थक विधायक बनवारी लाल शर्मा के निधन के बाद रिक्त हुई थी। यहां कांग्रेस ने पंकज उपाध्याय को मैदान में उतारा। मुरैना सीट पर बसपा के रामप्रकाश राजौरिया लगातार बढ़त बनाए हुए हैं।

वीडियोऔर देखेंग्वालियर समेत प्रदेश के बाकी हिस्सों में भाजपा को बढ़त, सिर्फ चंबल में कांग्रेस - मध्य प्रदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

