भोपाल का 'इकबाल' बुलंद हो:धनतेरस के दिन जन्मे थे जुड़वां बेटे, तब से हर साल दिवाली मना रहा है मुस्लिम परिवार

भोपाल. राजेश गाबा42 मिनट पहले
भोपाल जेल पहाड़ी स्थित जेल परिसर में रहने वाले इकबाल अपने परिवार के साथ दीपावली पर पूजा करने के बाद जमकर आतिशबाजी भी करते हैं।
  • 14 साल से चला आ रहा है सिलसिला, घर में कुरान के साथ गीता भी रखी है, पूरा कुनबा दिवाली की तैयारी में जुटा है

हम बात कर रहे हैं मध्यप्रदेश के भोपाल में जेल पहाड़ी स्थित जेल परिसर में रहने वाली इकबाल फैमिली की। ठीक 14 साल पहले कार्तिक महीने में आने वाली धनतेरस के दिन उनके यहां जुड़वां बेटे जन्मे थे। दीपोत्सव की राेशनी से जगमगा रहे शहर में इस मुस्लिम परिवार के घर भी रौनक छा गईं। यही वह पल था, जब इकबाल फैमिली ने तय कर लिया कि अब से हर बार दिवाली वैसे ही मनाएंगे, जितनी शिद्दत से ईद मनाते हैं।

प्यार से घर में बेटों को हैप्पी और हनी बुलाते हैं। इस साल भी धनतेरस के पहले पूरा कुनबा दिवाली की तैयारियों में जुट गया था। सफाई कर ली गई है क्योंकि श्रीगणेश और लक्ष्मीजी की पूजा भी तो करनी है। दोनों बेटों के साथ इकबाल की दो बेटियां मन्नत और साइना भी दिवाली के रंग में रंगी रहती हैं।

हमारे यहां मजहब में कोई भेदभाव नहीं

जुड़वा बेटों की मां रेशू अहमद कहती हैं- हमारे यहां जुड़वां बेटों का जन्म धनतेरस के दिन हुआ था इसलिए भी यह दिन हमारे लिए खास है। हिंदुस्तान में वैसे ही सांप्रदायिक सौहार्द की परंपरा रही है, यही वजह है कि हम तारीख के बजाय तिथि से धनतेरस पर दोनों बेटों का जन्मदिन मनाते आ रहे हैं।

घर में कुरान के साथ गीता और भगवान की प्रतिमाएं भी

परिवार बताते हैं कि हमारे घर में कुरान के साथ गीता भी है। गणेश जी, लक्ष्मी जी, दुर्गा जी, शंकर जी और दुर्गा मां की फोटो और प्रतिमाएं हैं। दिवाली की रात घर में पूजन करने के बाद मुंहबोले भाई रामपाल उनका परिवार और हमारा परिवार मिलकर दिवाली मनाता है। आतिशबाजियां भी करते हैं।

इकबाल खुद बनाते हैं घर के बाहर रंगोली

रेशू कहती हैं- मेरे पति इकबाल दिवाली के लिए रंगोली खुद बनाते हैं। मेरी जिम्मेदारी गुजिया और अन्य मिठाइयों बनाने की होती है। हमारे यहां मजहब में कोई भेदभाव नहीं होता।

घर में ही बनाई पूजा करने की जगह

बहनें मन्नत और साइना ने बताया हमने घर में छोटी सी पूजा की जगह बनाई। जहां सारे देवी-देवताओं के चित्र और प्रतिमाएं हैं। हम जिस तरह नमाज अदा करते हैं, वैसे ही पूजा भी करते हैं। हमारे लिए दोनों मजहब एक जैसे ही हैं।

