पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • National
  • The Way To The Village Was Bad, The Villagers Filled The Pits Instead Of Protesting, The Voting Party Came From The Same Way

एक मतदान केंद्र ऐसा भी:गांव का रास्ता खराब था, ग्रामीणों ने विरोध के बजाय भरे गड्‌ढे, उसी रास्ते से आया मतदान दल

किल्लौद (खंडवा)एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मांधाता विस का खामला गांव तीन तरफ से इंदिरा सागर के बैक वाटर और एक ओर जंगल से घिरा है
  • प्रचार के दौरान एक भी प्रत्याशी गांव तक नहीं पहुंचा

मूलभूत सुविधाएं नहीं होने के कारण कुछ गांवों में मंगलवार को चुनाव बहिष्कार की स्थिति बनी। वहीं एक गांव ऐसा भी है जिसने बहिष्कार के बजाय बंपर वोटिंग की। उपचुनाव में यहां 95.13 प्रतिशत वोटिंग हुई जबकि हालात विपरीत थे। गांव तक पहुंचने के लिए सड़क नहीं थी।

गांव के लोगों ने खुद गड्‌ढे भरकर रास्ता ठीक किया। इसी रास्ते से होकर मतदान दल गांव पहुंचा। यह गांव है मांधाता विस क्षेत्र का खामला। किल्लौद ब्लॉक के इस गांव में जनसंपर्क के लिए एक भी प्रत्याशी नहीं पहुंचा। यह गांव तीन तरफ से इंदिरा सागर बांध के बैक वाटर और एक ओर से हरदा जिले के जंगलों से घिरा है।

ग्रामीणों ने कहा- हमें गांव में सड़क, पानी, स्वास्थ्य, राशन की दुकान और 12वीं तक स्कूल की सुविधा चाहिए। हमें नि:शुल्क राशन के लिए 200 रुपए खर्च कर यहां से किल्लौद के पास गरबड़ी तक जाना पड़ता है। हमारे यहां पर एंबुलेंस 108 व डायल 100 नहीं आती। वे कहते हैं- सड़क नहीं है तो क्या हुआ, मतदान करना हमारा अधिकार है। जो भी यहां से जीतेगा, वह हमारे गांव का विकास करेगा।

इसी आस में हमने मतदान किया। तीन तरफ से पानी और एक ओर से हरदा जिले के जंगलों से घिरे खामला गांव तक जाने के लिए सड़क भी नहीं है। वन ग्राम के लिए जंगल के बीच से कच्चा रास्ता है। इस पर गड्‌ढे हो गए हैं। ग्रामीणों ने श्रमदान कर गड्ढ़ों को भरा, तब इसी रास्ते पर चलकर मतदान दल यहां पर पहुंच सका।

वार्ड के 250 लोगों ने किया चुनाव का बहिष्कार, हाथ उठाकर बोले- हम नहीं करेंगे मतदान

नेपानगर| शहर से सटे राजीव वार्ड क्रमांक 14 में मंगलवार सुबह सन्नाटा पसरा था। वार्ड के सभी 250 मतदाताओं ने चुनाव का बहिष्कार कर दिया। दोनों हाथ उठाकर बोले- हम नहीं करेंगे मतदान। दोपहर करीब 3.30 बजे एसडीएम विशा माधवानी मतदाताओं को समझाइश देने पहुंचीं लेकिन लोगों ने उन्हें भी लौटा दिया। इस पर मतदाताओं ने कहा हमें वोटिंग करना ही नहीं है। इस दौरान तहसीलदार सुंदरलाल ठाकुर भी मौजूद थे। दरअसल, चूना भट्टा क्षेत्र के राजीव नगर में अधिकांश अनुसूचित जाति और जनजाति के परिवार हैं। पट्टे और अन्य मूलभूत सुविधाएं नहीं मिलने से नाराज लोगों ने मतदान के बहिष्कार की चेतावनी दी थी।

बड़ा मलहरा: 7 गांवों में लोगों ने किया मतदान के बहिष्कार का ऐलान, बड़ी मशक्कत के बाद माने

छतरपुर| बड़ामलहरा विस में 7 गांवों में ग्रामीणों ने सुबह मतदान के बहिष्कार का ऐलान किया। इनमें से 3 गांवों में तो दोपहर बाद लोग वोट डालने के लिए पहुंचे। बिजली, सड़क की समस्या को लेकर भुनगवां, अमरवां, चंदौली, हसरी, लुहानी, सगौरिया और बांकपुरा गांव के ग्रामीणों ने मतदान के बहिष्कार का ऐलान कर दिया। बड़ी मशक्कत के बाद इन गांवों में मतदान हो सका।

धनगर समाजजन ने किया बहिष्कार, कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी के समझाने पर दोपहर से मतदान

बुरहानपुर| जैनाबाद और जयसिंगपुरा क्षेत्र में धनगर समाज के 350 से ज्यादा मतदाता हैं। समाज की अनदेखी से नाराज जैनाबाद के धनगर समाज ने उपचुनाव में मतदान का बहिष्कार कर दिया। सोमवार की रात को धनगर वाड़ा में मतदान को लेकर समाजजन की बैठक हुई।

इसमें समाज के प्रमुखों ने निर्णय लिया कि उपचुनाव में मतदान नहीं करेंगे। धनगर वाड़ा में कांग्रेस नेता इंद्रसेन देशमुख ने उन्हें समझाने का प्रयास किया। अंबाड़ा से समाज अध्यक्ष गोविंदराम काटे भी उन्हें मनाने पहुंचे। उनके पीछे कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी रामकिशन पटेल भी चले आए। इनके समझाने पर दोपहर 12 बजे से मतदान शुरू हो सका।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआज करवाचौथ और महिलाओं का IPL; कंगना पर फिर केस और वियना में मुंबई जैसा हमला - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें