  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  The Young Man Felt The Current; Doctors Told Him Dead, Taken Alive For PM

सिस्टम को 'पोस्टमार्टम' की जरूरत:युवक को लगा करंट; डॉक्टरों ने मृत बता दिया, पीएम के लिए ले गए तो जिंदा निकला

सतना9 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
घटना के बाद गुस्साए ग्रामीणों ने प्रदर्शन किया।
  • सतना जिले में नागौद के गांव की घटना
  • गुस्साए परिजनों ने किया प्रदर्शन

सतना जिले के नागौद में रविवार को अजीबोगरीब मामला सामने आया। यहां एक व्यक्ति को करंट लग गया। डॉक्टरों ने उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया। करीब दो घंटे बाद जब उसे पोस्टमार्टम के लिए ले जाया गया, तो पीएम टेबल पर शरीर में हलचल होने लगी। डॉक्टरों ने तुरंत पोस्टमार्टम रोक दिया और युवक को तुरंत जिला अस्पताल रैफर कर दिया। इससे नाराज हुए परिजनों ने अस्पताल प्रबंधन और डॉक्टरों के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन भी किया। नागौद के चंद्रकुइयां गांव में बच्चू कुशवाह (45) पिता रामप्रताप कुशवाह सब्जी का थोक व्यापारी था। शनिवार को उन्होंने अखंड रामायण का पाठ कराया था। दूसरे दिन यानी रविवार को भंडारे का आयोजन किया गया था। कुछ लोग गांव में मंदिर पर झंडा चढ़ाने जा रहे थे। इसी दौरान बच्चू कुशवाह को करंट लग गया। बेहोशी की हालत में उसे सुबह करीब 9 बजे नागौद के सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र ले जाया गया, जहां डॉक्टरों ने मृत घोषित कर दिया। पुलिस को भी सूचना दी गई। शव के पोस्टमार्टम की प्रक्रिया शुरू कर दी गई। 11 बजे उसे पीएम रूम में ले जाया गया। यहां पीएम करने वाले डॉक्टर ने प्रक्रिया शुरू की ही थी कि उसके शरीर में हलचल होने लगी। ये देख डॉक्टर के होश उड़ गए। देखा, तो युवक की सांसें चल रही थीं। तुरंत पोस्टमार्टम रोक दिया गया। इसकी जानकारी तुरंत पुलिस को दी गई। डॉक्टरों ने फिर उसे सतना जिला अस्पताल रैफर कर दिया।

लोगों ने उठाया सवाल
एक तरफ परिजन ने बच्चू को जिंदा पाकर राहत की सांस ली, वहीं दूसरी तरफ अस्पताल प्रबंधन के खिलाफ गुस्सा फूट पड़ा। ग्रामीणों ने डॉक्टरों पर लापरवाही का आरोप लगाते हुए प्रदर्शन शुरू कर दिया। गुस्साए लोगों ने जाम भी लगा दिया। जिम्मेदार डॉक्टर ने बचने के लिए खुद को कमरे में बंद कर लिया। मौके पर पुलिस अधिकारियों ने पहुंचकर स्थिति को काबू में किया।

