पत्थर से सिर कुचल कर हत्या:पड़ोसियों के झगड़े में बीच-बचाव करने पहुंचे युवक ने जान गंवाई, परिजन ने किया प्रदर्शन

इंदौर4 मिनट पहले
घटना से गुस्साए परिजनों ने सड़क पर शव रखकर चक्काजाम किया।

अन्नपूर्णा थाना क्षेत्र में हुए पड़ोसियों के विवाद में बीच-बचाव करना युवक को महंगा पड़ गया। उसकी पत्थर से सिर कुचलकर हत्या कर दी गई।

अन्नपूर्णा थाना प्रभारी दि्वेदी के अनुसार प्रहलाद पिता पन्नालाल बिंदेरिया निवासी महावर नगर पानी पतासे का ठेला लगाता था। शनिवार की देर रात उसकी पत्नी सुनीता बिंदोरिया की शिकायत पर आरोपी गौतम इकलोदिया और अजय हटकर खिलाफ हत्या का केस दर्ज के आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया गया है।

प्रहलाद की बीच-बचाव में हत्या कर दी गई।
यह था घटनाक्रम

आरोपी गौतम के खिलाफ करीब आधा दर्जन मामले पहले से दर्ज हैं। पुलिस के अनुसार गौतम और अजय तेज रफ्तार से गाड़ी चलाकर एक पान की दुकान पर पहुंचे थे। वहां हरिनारायण नामक व्यक्ति खड़ा था। रफ्तार में गाड़ी चलाकर कट मारने की बात पर हरिनारायण ने आपत्ति जताई। इसी बात पर आरोपी गौतम और अजय ने हरिनारायण से मारपीट शुरू कर दी। प्रहलाद ने यह देखा तो बीच-बचाव करने पहुंच गया। इससे नाराज गौतम और अजय ने हरिनारायण को छोड़ा और प्रहलाद पर हमला कर दिया। उन्होंने प्रहलाद को जमकर पीटा। यही नहीं, पास ही पड़े पत्थरों से उसका मुंह कुचल दिया। प्रहलाद को नजदीकी अस्पताल ले जाया गया, जहां डॉक्टरों ने मृत घोषित कर दिया।

शव रख किया चक्काजाम

मृतक के परिजन ने जहां आरोपियों के खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई की मांग की है। रविवार सुबह शव ले जाने के दौरान उन्होंने शव ड़क पर रख चक्का जाम भी किया। मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस की समझाइश के बाद मामला शांत हो सका।

