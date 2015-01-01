पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भास्कर ब्रेकिंग:मध्यप्रदेश में लॉकडाउन नहीं लगेगा; लेकिन जहां ज्यादा मामले हैं, वहां नाइट कर्फ्यू रहेगा

भोपालकुछ ही क्षण पहले
मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने शुक्रवार को भोपाल में बैठक में हिस्सा लिया।
  • सरकार ने कहा- जहां 5% से ज्यादा पॉजिटिविटी रेट, वहां रात 10 से सुबह 6 बजे तक कर्फ्यू रहेगा

मध्यप्रदेश में लॉकडाउन नहीं लगेगा। शुक्रवार को मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने समीक्षा बैठक में यह बात साफ कर दी। जहां कोरोना के मामले ज्यादा हैं, वहां नाइट कर्फ्यू लगाया जाएगा। यह कब से लागू होगा, इसके बारे में जानकारी आना बाकी है। गुरुवार को राजधानी भोपाल में कोरोना के 425 मामले सामने आने और इंदौर में 313 मामलों के साथ कोरोना की तीसरी लहर आने के बाद मुख्यमंत्री ने कोरोना पर बैठक बुलाई थी।

बैठक में सीएम ने ये निर्देश दिए

  • जिन शहरों में कोरोना की 5% से ज्यादा पॉजिटिविटी रेट है, वहां रात 10 से सुबह 6 बजे तक का कर्फ्यू रहेगा। 5% पॉजिटिविटी रेट यानी कोरोना के हर 100 टेस्ट में 5 टेस्ट पॉजिटिव पाए जाएं।
  • राज्य में स्कूल-कॉलेज अभी बंद ही रहेंगे।
  • थिएटरों के लिए पहले की गाइडलाइन जारी रहेगी। यानी 50% सिटिंग कैपेसिटी की ही इजाजत होगी।
  • कल से हर जिले में क्राइसिस ग्रुप की रेगुलर बैठक होगी और सिफारिशें सरकार को भेजी जाएंगी।
  • शादियों में ज्यादा से ज्यादा कितने लोग इकट्‌ठा हो सकते हैं, इस पर फैसला बाद में होगा।
  • पूरे प्रदेश में मास्क लगाने पर सख्ती बढ़ाई जाएगी। इसे लागू करने की जिम्मेदार जिला प्रशासन की होगी।
  • सीएम खुद हर एक दिन छोड़कर कोरोना के मामलों का रिव्यू करेंगे।

लॉकडाउन से जुड़ा पुराना वीडियो वायरल
मंत्रालय में जब मुख्यमंत्री बैठक कर रहे थे, तभी उनका एक पुराना वीडियो वायरल हुआ। इसमें वे दो शहरों में लॉकडाउन की बात कर रहे हैं। ये वीडियो छह महीने पुराना है। वीडियो सामने आने के बाद यह माने जाने लगा कि सीएम ने लॉकडाउन की घोषणा कर दी है। बाद में सरकार ने स्थिति साफ की कि यह घोषणा पुरानी थी।

हरियाणा की स्थिति के बाद यू-टर्न
सरकार कई दिनों से स्कूल-कॉलेज के बारे में सोच रही थी। स्कूल शिक्षा विभाग ने एक प्रस्ताव भी भेजा था। इसमें कहा गया था कि 20 नवंबर के बाद स्कूल खोले जा सकते हैं, लेकिन मुख्यमंत्री ने अब साफ कर दिया है कि इन्हें अभी बंद ही रखा जाएगा। दरअसल, हरियाणा में स्कूल खोले जा चुके हैं और कई जिलों में अब तक 119 बच्चे संक्रमित हो चुके हैं।

राज्य के सात जिलों में कोरोना की स्थिति

जिलानए केसकुल केसएक्टिव केस
इंदौर313363102163
भोपाल425283601867
ग्वालियर9213618742
जबलपुर6013533661
रतलाम642961321
रीवा452939321
सतना222596114
