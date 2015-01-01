पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शहडोल में नया विवाद:सीएस के विरोध में इस्तीफे की धमकी, काम पर नहीं आए डॉक्टर; कहा- वरिष्ठता के हिसाब से पद मिले

मध्यप्रदेशएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सामूहिक इस्तीफे की पेशकश करते डॉक्टर।
  • एक दर्जन से अधिक विशेषज्ञ चिकित्सकों ने सामूहिक इस्तीफे की पेशकश करते हुए ज्ञापन दिया
  • दंत रोग चिकित्सक को सिविल सर्जन बनाया जाना अनुचित

बच्चों की आए दिन हो रही मौतों से जूझ रहे जिला चिकित्सालय में एक नया विवाद शुरू हो गया। दंत रोग विशेषज्ञ डॉ. जीएस परिहार को सिविल सर्जन बनाए जाने के विरोध में यहां के डॉक्टरों ने मोर्चा खोल दिया। शनिवार को अधिकतर डॉक्टर काम पर नहीं आए।

कनिष्ठ नॉन एमबीबीएस की सिविल सर्जन के पद पर ज्वाइनिंग के विरोध में एक दर्जन से अधिक विशेषज्ञ चिकित्सकों ने सामूहिक इस्तीफे की पेशकश करते हुए मुख्य सचिव के नाम कलेक्टर को ज्ञापन भी सौंपा। सोशल मीडिया में मुख्यमंत्री के नाम प्रेषित एक पत्र भी वायरल हो रहा है। इस पत्र में चिकित्सकों ने डॉ. परिहार के सीएस बने रहने पर कार्य करने में असमर्थता जताई है।

इसके अलावा सामूहिक इस्तीफे की पेशकश की है। इस पत्र में करीब एक दर्जन चिकित्सकों के नाम व हस्ताक्षर हैं। इधर शनिवार को हुई जिला चिकित्सालय में व्यवस्थाओं में सुधार संबंधी बैठक में भी यही मामला छाया रहा। बैठक में मौजूद संभागायुक्त नरेश पाल व कलेक्टर डॉ. सतेंद्र सिंह के समक्ष डॉक्टरों ने अपनी बात रखी। कमिश्नर ने उनकी बात शासन तक पहुंचाने की बात कही है।

दंत चिकित्सक मंजूर नहीं
दोनों पत्रों में इस बात का उल्लेख है कि दंत रोग चिकित्सक को सिविल सर्जन बनाया जाना अनुचित है। सिविल सर्जन का पद नियमानुसार जिला चिकित्सालय के वरिष्ठतम विशेषज्ञ का होता है, जो डॉ. जीएस परिहार नहीं हैं। पत्र में कहा गया है कि विशेषज्ञ चिकित्सक, विषय विशेषज्ञ एवं चिकित्सक एक दंत रोग चिकित्सक के अधीन कार्य करने में असहज एवं असमर्थ होंगे।

साथ ही इस आदेश का विरोध करते हैं। सोशल मीडिया में जो पत्र वायरल हो रहे हैं, उनमें सबसे ऊपर डॉ. डी.के. सिंह का नाम और हस्ताक्षर हैं। डॉ. डी.के. सिंह जिला चिकित्सालय में सबसे वरिष्ठ विशेषज्ञ चिकित्सक हैं। इस संबंध में डॉ. सिंह का कहना रहा कि- सिविल सर्जन को कम से कम एबीबीएस डॉक्टर तो होना ही चाहिए। उन्होंने बताया कि शनिवार को करीब 20 डॉक्टर काम पर नहीं आए थे।

इनका कहना है
यह कुछ लोगों का व्यक्तिगत विरोध है। शासन के आदेश से मैं सिविल सर्जन बना हूं। मैं सीनियर क्लास वन स्पेशलिस्ट चिकित्सक हूं। नियमानुसार क्लास वन स्पेशलिस्ट चिकित्सक को सिविल सर्जन का चार्ज दिया जा सकता है।
- डॉ. जीएस परिहार, सिविल सर्जन

^ जिला चिकित्सालय के चिकित्सकों में कुछ असंतोष है। सामूहिक इस्तीफे जैसी कोई बात होती नहीं है, यह उनकी भावनाएं हैं। उनको समझाइश दी गई है। उन्होंने आश्वासन दिया है कि वे पूरा सहयोग करेंगे। शासन को भी इससे अवगत कराया जाएगा। -नरेश पाल, संभागायुक्त

