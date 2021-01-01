पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समस्या:पेंच में नाले के पास मिला टाइगर का शव

सिवनीएक घंटा पहले
पेंच टाइगर रिजर्व में 13 वर्षीय एक टाइगर की मौत हो गई। टाइगर पार्क के छिंदवाड़ा जिला अंतर्गत आने वाली गुमतरा रेंज के कोर एरिया में मृत पाया गया है। जानकारी के अनुसार गुमतरा रेंज की थुयेपानी बीट में नाले के पास वयस्क टाइगर का शव देखा गया। इसकी जानकारी सिवनी स्थित फील्ड डायरेक्टर के कार्यालय को दी गई। फील्ड डायरेक्टर विक्रम सिंह परिहार अन्य अफसरों व वन्य प्राणी चिकित्सक के साथ मौके पर पहुंचे। मृत पाए गए टाइगर का शव तीन दिन पुराना बताया जा रहा है।

उसके सभी अंग नाखून, केनाइन दांत आदि सुरक्षित पाए गए हैं। पार्क प्रबंधन द्वारा फिलहाल उसकी बीमारी से मौत होने की आशंका जाहिर की जा रही है। स्नीफर डॉग बुलाकर मृत टाइगर व उसके आसपास के क्षेत्र की जांच कराई गई। पार्क प्रबंधन द्वारा राष्ट्रीय बाघ संरक्षण प्राधिकरण के एसओपी का पालन करते हुए फील्ड डायरेक्टर, डिप्टी फील्ड डायरेक्टर, सहायक वन संरक्षक छिन्दवाड़ा क्षेत्र, राष्ट्रीय बाघ संरक्षण प्राधिकरण के प्रतिनिधि विक्रांत वानखेड़े तथा रजत ठानेकर की उपस्थिति में वन्य प्राणी चिकित्सक के द्वारा शव परीक्षण किया गया। शव परीक्षण के दौरान आवश्यक अवयवों को प्रयोगशाला जांच हेतु सैंपल के रूप मे सुरक्षित कर मृत बाघ का दाह संस्कार कर दिया गया। पेंच पार्क में 19 दिसंबर को ही एक मादा तेंदुआ का शव पाया गया था। इससे पूर्व भी टाइगर मृत मिला था।

गुमतरा रेंज की थुएपानी बीट में एक टाइगर मृत मिला है। शव तीन दिन पुराना है। उसके सभी अंग सुरक्षित पाए गए हैं। आसपास के क्षेत्र की सूक्ष्मता से जांच की जा रही है।
- विक्रम सिंह परिहार, फील्ड डायरेक्टर, पेंच टाइगर रिजर्व

