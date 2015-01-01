पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सागर में नौकरी का झांसा देकर दुष्कर्म:मकान दिलवाने की बात कहकर खुरई ले गया, दो दिन घुमाता रहा, स्टेशन पर किया यौन शोषण

सागर20 मिनट पहले
खुरई रेलवे स्टेशन पर ही आरोपी ने महिला के साथ दुष्कर्म किया।

सागर में नौकरी दिलवाने का झांसा देकर महिला से दुष्कर्म करने का मामला सामने आया है। युवती के मुताबिक आरोपी ने खुरई रेलवे स्टेशन पर उसके साथ दुष्कर्म किया। आरोपी को जीआरपी ने गिरफ्तार कर केस दर्ज कर लिया है।

थाना प्रभारी पीके अहिरवार के मुताबिक बल्लभ नगर निवासी महिला का ससुराल दमोह में है। सागर में उसका मायका है। वह बीते कुछ दिनों से सागर आई हुई थी। यहां उसकी मुलाकात सदर मुहाल 10 नंबर निवासी गुड्डा उर्फ सुबराती मकरानी से हुई। गुड्डा ने उसे किराए से मकान और नौकरी दिलवाने की बात कही। झांसे में लेकर वह उसे ख्रुरई ले गया। यहां उसे 2 दिन तक घुमाता रहा। रात में रेलवे स्टेशन पर दुष्कर्म किया। महिला ने सागर जीआरपी थाने में शिकायत दर्ज करा दी।

मामले की जांच करने जीआरपी जबलपुर से एडिशनल एसपी प्रतिमा पटेल भी सागर आईं थीं। उन्होंने जांच करते हुए आरोपी के खिलाफ दुष्कर्म का मामला दर्ज कराया। आरोपी को कोर्ट में पेश किया गया, जहां से उसे जेल भेज दिया गया है। आरोपी ट्रेन में चाय बेचने का काम करता था।

