  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  • Train To Reach Habibganj From Agartala On Monday; Special Trains Will Also Run From Habibganj To Patna And Rewa

स्पेशल ट्रेन:हबीबगंज के लिए अगरतला से सोमवार को आएगी ट्रेन; पटना और रीवा के लिए भी विशेष ट्रेन चलेंगी

भोपाल29 मिनट पहले
भोपाल के हबीबगंज स्टेशन से अगरतला, पटना और रीवा के लिए विशेष ट्रेन चलेंगी।
  • सप्ताह में एक दिन रहेगी, पांच ट्रिप रहेंगी
  • रीवा के लिए 10 से 17 नवंबर तक चलेंगी

भोपाल रेल मंडल के हबीबगंज स्टेशन से अगरतला के बीच स्पेशल ट्रेन चलाई जा रही है। यह ट्रेन अगरतला से शनिवार दोपहर 2 बजे चलकर सोमवार शाम भोपाल के हबीबगंज स्टेशन पहुंचेगी। इसके साथ ही हबीबगंज से पटना और रीवा के लिए भी नवंबर में विशेष गाड़ियां चलाई जाएंगी। इन्हें दीपावली के लिए पूजा स्पेशल ट्रेन नाम दिया गया है।

1.
गाड़ी संख्या : 01.66

ट्रेन : अगरतला-हबीबगंज

दिन : 31 अक्टूबर से 28 नवंबर तक (5 ट्रिप), प्रति शनिवार को

प्रारंभिक स्टेशन : अगरतला स्टेशन से दोपहर 2 बजे रवाना होगी

हबीबगंज पहुंचेगी : सोमवार शाम 5.10 आएगी

2.

गाड़ी संख्या : 01665

ट्रेन : हबीबगंज-अगरतला

दिन : 25 नवंबर तक (5 ट्रिप), प्रति बुधवार को

प्रारंभिक स्टेशन : हबीबगंज स्टेशन से शाम 5 बजे रवाना होगी

अगरतला पहुंचेगी : शुक्रवार रात 9.23 बजे आएगी

स्टॉप : होशंगाबाद, इटारसी, पिपरिया, गाडरवारा, नरसिंहपुर, जबलपुर, कटनी, मैहर, सतना, मानिकपुर, इलाहाबाद छिवकी, मिर्जापुर, पंडित दीन दयाल उपाध्याय जंक्शन, बक्सर, आरा दानापुर, पाटलिपुत्र, हाजीपुर जंक्शन, बरौनी, बेंगू सराय, खगड़िया जंक्शन, नौगछिया, कटिहार जंक्शन, किशनगंज, न्यू जलपाईगुड़ी, न्यू कूच बिहार, न्यू बोंगईगांव, रंगिया जंक्शन, गोहाटी, चापरमुख जंक्शन, न्यू हाफलांग, बदरपुर जंक्शन, न्यू करीम गंज, धर्मानगर, कुमारघाट, अम्बासा, एवं तेलियामुरा स्टेशनों पर रुकेगी।

कोच : इसमें सेकंड एसी का 1, थर्ड एसी के 4, स्लीपर क्लास के 11, जनरल क्लास के 4 और एसएलआर/डी के 2 सहित कुल 22 डिब्बे रहेंगे।

3.

गाड़ी संख्या : 02145

ट्रेन : हबीबगंज-पटना सुपरफास्ट

दिन : 11, 13, 15, 17, 19, 21, एवं 23 नवंबर को

प्रारंभिक स्टेशन : हबीबगंज स्टेशन से शाम 4.25 बजे

पटना पहुंचेगी : अगले दिन सुबह 10.45 बजे

4.

गाड़ी संख्या : 02146

ट्रेन : पटना-हबीबगंज सुपरफास्ट

दिन : 12, 14, 16, 18, 20, 22 एवं 24 नवंबर को

प्रारंभिक स्टेशन : पटना स्टेशन से दोपहर 12.30 बजे

हबीबगंज पहुंचेगी : अगले दिन सुबह 7.30 बजे

स्टाप : होशंगाबाद, इटारसी, पिपरिया, जबलपुर, कटनी, सतना, मानिकपुर, प्रयागराज छिवकी, मिर्जापुर, पंडित दीन दयाल उपाध्याय जंक्शन, बक्सर एवं आरा स्टेशनों पर रुकेगी।

कोच : इसमें सेकंड एसी का 1, थर्ड एसी के 4, स्लीपर क्लास के 11, जनरल के 4 और एसएलआर/डी के 2 सहित कुल 22 डिब्बे रहेंगे।

5.

गाड़ी संख्या : 02139

ट्रेन : हबीबगंज-रीवा सुपरफास्ट

दिन : 10 नवंबर एवं 17 नवंबर तक

प्रारंभिक स्टेशन : हबीबगंज स्टेशन से सुबह 7.30 बजे रवाना होगी

रीवा पहुंचेगी : शाम 5.00 बजे पहुंचेगी

6.

गाड़ी संख्या : 02140

ट्रेन : रीवा-हबीबगंज सुपरफास्ट

दिन : 10 नवंबर एवं 17 नवंबर तक

प्रारंभिक स्टेशन : रीवा से शाम 7 बजे रवाना होगी

हबीबगंज पहुंचेगी : सुबह 4.30 बजे पहुंचेगी

स्टाप : यह भोपाल, विदिशा, बीना, सागर, दमोह, कटनी, मैहर एवं सतना स्टेशनों पर रुकेगी।

कोच : इसमें सेकंड एसी का 1, थर्ड एसी के 4, स्लीपर क्लास के 11, जनरल क्लास के 4 और एसएलआर/डी के 2 सहित कुल 22 डिब्बे रहेंगे।

वीडियोऔर देखेंमोदी 2 दिन में 17 प्रोजेक्ट्स का उद्घाटन करेंगे, इससे पहले दिवंगत केशुभाई को श्रद्धांजलि दी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

