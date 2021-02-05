पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सीधी बस हादसे के बाद:मंत्री भदौरिया के भोज में परिवहन मंत्री के पहुंचने पर कांग्रेस ने उठाए सवाल, मंत्री का जवाब- मैं दाल-रोटी खाकर आ गया था

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
सहकारिता मंत्री अरविंद भदौरिया के भोपाल स्थित सरकारी आवास पर मंगलवार को अन्य आमंत्रितों के साथ परिवहन मंत्री गोविंद सिंह राजपूत ने भोजन किया। - Dainik Bhaskar
सहकारिता मंत्री अरविंद भदौरिया के भोपाल स्थित सरकारी आवास पर मंगलवार को अन्य आमंत्रितों के साथ परिवहन मंत्री गोविंद सिंह राजपूत ने भोजन किया।
  • कांग्रेस के प्रदेश महामंत्री केके मिश्रा ने सोशल मीडिया पर जारी की फोटो
  • कहा- जब प्रशासन लाशें गिन रहा था, तब जिम्मेदार घर पर भोजन का लुत्फ उठा रहे थे

सीधी बस हादसे के बाद परिवहन मंत्री गोविंद सिंह राजपूत के सहकारिता मंत्री अरविंद सिंह भदौरिया के भोज में शामिल होने पर कांग्रेस ने सवाल उठाए हैं। कांग्रेस के प्रदेश महामंत्री केके मिश्रा ने राजपूत की एक फोटो सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर की है, जिसमें वह भदौरिया के निवास में भोजन करते दिखाई दे रहे हैं।

जवाब में गोविंद सिंह राजपूत ने कहा कि मैं सुबह से मुख्यमंत्री के साथ हादसे के बाद रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन की मॉनिटरिंग कर रहा था। मंत्री भदौरिया ने बसंत पंचमी पर भोज रखा था, लेकिन यह सादा कार्यक्रम था। जहां मेरे अलावा कई मंत्री पहुंचे थे। मैं वहां कुछ देर ही रुक कर दाल-रोटी खाकर वापस आ गया था। कांग्रेेस के आरोप पर उन्होंने कहा, जो लोग हादसे के बहाने राजनीति करते हैं, मैँ उनकी निंदा करता हूं।

बस हादसे में 47 लोगों की मौत होने पर राष्ट्रपति और प्रधानमंत्री शोक संवेदना व्यक्त कर रहे हैं। मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना के तहत 1 लाख 10 हजार हितग्राहियों के आवासों का लोकापर्ण कार्यक्रम रद्द कर दिया। मुख्यमंत्री ने मंगलवार को दोपहर 12:30 बजे होने वाली कैबिनेट की बैठक को स्थगित कर दिया था। हालांकि देर शाम औपचारिक बैठक मंत्रालय में हुई।

कांग्रेस ने सवाल इसलिए भी उठाए, क्योंकि हादसे का सीधे तौर पर वास्ता परिवहन मंत्री का है। वह मंगलवार को भोपाल में ही मौजूद रहे, लेकिन मुख्यमंत्री के निर्देश पर जल संसाधन मंत्री तुलसी सिलावट और राज्य मंत्री राम खिलेवान पटेल को घटना स्थल पर भेजा था। हालांकि राजपूत इस हादसे को लेकर मुख्यमंत्री द्वारा बुलाई गई बैठक में शामिल हुए थे।

बता दें, सहकारिता मंत्री अरविंद भदौरिया का भोज पूर्व निर्धारित था, जिसमें सभी मंत्रियों को बुलाया गया था। इसमें मंत्री मोहन यादव, हरदीप सिंह डंग, ओमप्रकाश सकलेचा, ऊषा ठाकुर के अलावा प्रोटेम स्पीकर रामेश्वर शर्मा, बीजेपी के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष वीडी शर्मा, संगठन महामंत्री सुहास भगत भी भोज में शामिल हुए थे, लेकिन कांग्रेस ने परिवहन मंत्री गोविंद सिंह राजपूत को सीधी बस हादसे के लिए नैतिक रूप से जिम्मेदार मानते हुए भोज में शामिल होने पर सवाल खड़े किए हैं। कांग्रेस के सवालों पर परिवहन मंत्री गोविंद सिंह राजपूत की प्रतिक्रिया लेने के लिए कई बार संपर्क किया, लेकिन वे उपलब्ध नहीं हो पाए।

