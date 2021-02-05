पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गर्मी से पहले ही जलसंकट:सिर पर खाली गुंडी रखकर कलेक्टर से पानी की मांगने पहुंचीं बारह हीरा गांव की महिलाएं

छिंदवाड़ाएक घंटा पहले
अमरवाड़ा के वार्ड नंबर 15 के बारह हीरा गांव की महिलाएं सोमवार काे जनसुनवाई में पहुंचीं।

अभी ठंड का दौर जारी है। इसी बीच शहर में अमरवाड़ा में जलसंकट गहरा गया है। अंचल के वार्ड नंबर 15 में स्थित बारह हीरा गांव में पेयजल संकट छा गया है। वार्ड की महिलाएं मंगलवार को कलेक्टोरेट में जनसुनवाई के दौरान वार्ड की महिलाएं सिर पर गुंडी रखकर पहुंचीं। इसके बाद कलेक्टर के सामने अपनी समस्या बताई। कलेक्टर सौरभ सुमन आश्वासन देकर अधिकारियों को समस्या के निराकरण के लिए निर्देश दिए।

सोमवार को हुई जनसुनवाई में कमलनाथ के मॉडल जिले और शिवराज सरकार के सिस्टम की पोल खोलकर रख दी। सोमवार को बारह हीरा की दर्जनों ग्रामीण महिलाओं ने सिर पर खाली गुंडी रखकर कलेक्टोरेट पहुंचीं। ग्रामीण जानकी बाइंका कहना है, गांव में पेयजल का कोई स्त्रोत नहीं है। गांव में न कुंआ है और न ही बोर है। हम पिछले कई वर्षों से दो किलोमीटर दूर से पानी भरकर ला रहे हैं। बुजुर्ग और बच्चों को बारिश के दिनों में कच्ची और कीचड़ वाली सड़कों से हादसे का शिकार भी होना पड़ता है। इस कारण जल्द ही गांव में पेयजल की व्यवस्था की जाए।

गांव से 60 किलोमीटर कलेक्टर के पास जनसुनवाई में पहुंची इतिया बाई का कहना है, गांव में पानी की व्यवस्था नहीं होने से मवेशियों समेत अन्य जरूरतों के लिए पानी उपलब्ध नहीं होने से दिक्कत का सामना करना पड़ता है। ग्रामीण राकेश का कहना है, लोग मजदूरी को छोड़ कर पानी की जुगाड में आधा दिन गुजार देते हैं। कभी-कभी तो पानी को लेकर विवाद भी हो जाता है। ग्रामीण राकेश राजपूत का कहना है, इसकी शिकायत कई बार जनप्रतिनिधि और अधिकारियों से की, लेकिन अब तक हल नहीं निकला।

