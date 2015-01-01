पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Two Bikes Collide Face to face On The Sagar Silvani State Highway, The Couple's Death

हाइवे पर हादसा:सागर-सिलवानी स्टेट हाइवे पर दो बाइक आमने-सामने टकराईं, दंपति की मौत

सागर42 मिनट पहले
दुर्घटना की प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर।

सागर जिले के जैसीनगर थाना क्षेत्र में सोमवार सुबह दो बाइक की आमने-सामने टक्कर हो गई। हादसे में दंपति की मौत हो गई। घटना सागर-सिलवानी स्टेट हाइवे पर शोभापुर गांव के पास हुई। वे तेरहवीं में शामिल होने जा रहे थे।

जानकारी के मुताबिक अनीता पटेल व कछेंदी पटेल बाइक से तेरहवीं में शामिल होने बाइक से जैसीनगर जा रहे थे। इसी दौरान सागर-सिलवानी स्टेट हाइवे पर शोभापुर गांव के पास सामने से आ रही तेज रफ्तार बाइक ने उसे सामने से टक्कर मार दी। टक्कर इतनी जबरदस्त थी कि दोनाें बाइक पूरी तरह क्षतिग्रस्त हो गईं। हादसे में तीन लोग घायल हो गए। अस्पताल ले जाते समय अनीता पटेल और कंछेदी पटेल की मौत हो गई, जबकि एक अन्य व्यक्ति को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर जांच में लिया है।

