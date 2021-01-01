पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Uma Bharti | Madhya Pradesh Former Chief Minister Uma Bharti Announcement On Liquor Ban Campaign

शिव के खिलाफ उमा का ऐलान:8 मार्च से MP में शराबबंदी के लिए अभियान, रोडमैप 5 दिन में पता चल जाएगा; नई शराब नीति लाने जा रही शिवराज सरकार काे बड़ा झटका

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
  • उमा भारती ने सोशल मीडिया पर लिखा- मुझे इस अभियान के लिए सहयोगी मिल गई है, MP की बेटी खुशबू कर रही है प्लानिंग
  • 10 दिन पहले कहा था- शराबबंदी के लिए राजनैतिक साहस की जरूरत होती है

नई शराब दुकानें खोलने का प्रस्ताव लाकर किरकिरी करा चुकी शिवराज सरकार को पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री उमा भारती ने फिर घेरा है। उमा भारती के विरोध के बाद सरकार को प्रस्ताव रद्द करके मुंह की खानी पड़ी थी। अब एक कदम और बढ़ाते हुए पूर्व सीएम उमा ने शराबबंदी की तैयारी कर ली है। उन्होंने कहा कि 8 मार्च को महिला दिवस के अवसर पर शराबबंदी का अभियान शुरू करेंगी। मध्य प्रदेश की बेटी खुशबू इसकी प्लानिंग कर रही है। यह किस तरह का होगा, इसकी जानकारी अगले पांच दिन में पता चल जाएगी।

उमा भारती के इस ऐलान से शिवराज सरकार की चिंता बढ़ना तय है। बता दें कि सरकार वर्ष 2021-22 के लिए जल्द ही नई शराब नीति लागू करने की तैयारी कर रही है, लेकिन इससे पहले ही प्रदेश में सियासत गरमा गई है।

पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री उमा भारती ने शराब बंदी अभियान की जानकारी सोशल मीडिया पर दी।
पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री ने सोशल मीडिया पर लिखा है, 'शराब और नशा मुक्ति अभियान के लिए मुझे मेरी सहयोगी मिल गई है। खुशबू नाम की यह युवती मध्यप्रदेश की है तथा वह उत्तराखंड़ में मेरे गंगा प्रवास में शामिल होने आई थीं। मैंने उसमें निष्ठा एवं साहस दोनों देखे, तभी उसका नाम गंगा भारती हो गया था। मैंने गंगा को 8 मार्च 2021 को महिला दिवस पर शराब एवं नशामुक्ति अभियान प्रारम्भ करने की तैयारी करने के लिए कहा है। आगे का विवरण वह स्वयं आप सबको 5 दिन बाद बताएंगी।'

10 दिन पहले दे दी थी चेतावनी
मध्य प्रदेश में शराब की नई दुकानें खोलने के बारे में गृह मंत्री नरोत्तम मिश्रा का बयान आने के बाद ही उन्होंने संकेत दे दिए थे कि वह शराब बंदी को लेकर अभियान शुरू करेंगी। करीब 10 पहले उन्होंने कहा था कि नशा करने के बाद ही रेप की घटनाएं बढ़ रही हैं, इसलिए नशा और शराबबंदी होनी चाहिए। ऐसा निर्णय लेने के लिए राजनैतिक साहस की जरूरत होती है। मध्य प्रदेश में शराबबंदी को लेकर अभियान चलाया जाएगा। उन्होंने सोशल मीडिया पर लिखा था- थोड़े से राजस्व का लालच और माफिया का दबाव शराबबंदी नहीं होने देता। देखा जाए तो सरकारी व्यवस्था ही लोगों को शराब पिलाने का प्रबंध करती है। जैसे, मां जिसकी जिम्मेदारी अपने बालक का पोषण करते हुए उसकी रक्षा करने की होती है। वही मां अगर बच्चे को जहर पिला दे, तो सरकारी तंत्र द्वारा शराब की दुकानें खोलना ऐसे ही है।

नड्‌डा से की थी अपील- BJP शासित राज्यों में शराबबंदी की तैयारी करें
उमा भारती शराबबंदी को लेकर पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्‌डा से भी अपील कर चुकी हैं। उन्होंने सोशल मीडिया के माध्यम से कहा था- 'मैं सार्वजनिक अपील करती हूं कि बीजेपी शासित राज्यों में शराबबंदी की तैयारी करिए। उन्होंने बिहार में शराबबंदी को लेकर कहा कि राजनीतिक दलों को चुनाव जीतने का दबाव रहता है। बिहार में बीजेपी की जीत यह साबित करती है कि शराबबंदी के कारण ही महिलाओं ने एकतरफा वोट नीतीश कुमार को दिया।'

