  Uma Bharti Liquor Prohibition Drive Strategy | Madhya Pradesh Ex CM Preparing To Close Tikamgarh Dunda Shop First

शराबबंदी पर सियासी जंग:उमा भारती की रणनीति.. सबसे पहले गृहग्राम डूंडा की दुकान बंद कराने की तैयारी, टीकमगढ़ से होगा अभियान का आगाज

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री उमा भारती ने शराबबंदी काे लेकर अभियान चलाने का ऐलान किया तो सरकार बैकफुट पर आ गई। उमा भारती सड़क पर उतरे, उससे पहले मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने इसको लेकर रतलाम में जनजागरण अभियान शुरू कर दिया।
पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री उमा भारती ने शराबबंदी काे लेकर अभियान चलाने का ऐलान किया तो सरकार बैकफुट पर आ गई। उमा भारती सड़क पर उतरे, उससे पहले मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने इसको लेकर रतलाम में जनजागरण अभियान शुरू कर दिया।
  • सरकार को डाला सांसत में, CM शिवराज ने रतलाम में नशाबंदी के लिए जनजागरण अभियान का ऐलान किया

शिवराज सरकार शराब दुकानों की संख्या बढ़ाने पर हां-ना करती रह गई लेकिन बीजेपी की फायर ब्रांड नेता और पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री उमा भारती ने अपने इरादे साफ कर दिए हैं। वे 8 मार्च से एमपी में शराबबंंदी के लिए अभियान का आगाज कर देंगी। उनके ऐलान से मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान घिरते नजर आ रहे हैं। दरअसल, शिवराज जानते हैं कि उमा भारती को हमेशा फ्रंट फुट पर खेलने की आदत है।

यही कारण है कि शराबबंदी पर पूर्व सीएम के बयान के बाद मुख्यमंत्री ने भी 4 फरवरी को रतलाम में नशाबंदी के खिलाफ अभियान चलाने की शुरुआत कर दी। उन्होंने कार्यकर्ताओं से मुट्‌ठी बंधवाई और दोनों हाथ उठवाकर नशाबंदी के लिए संकल्प दिला दिया। जानकारों का मानना है कि नगरीय निकाय चुनाव से पहले उमा भारती के अभियान का असर बीजेपी को नुकसान पहुंंचा सकता है। उमा भारती शराबबंदी अभियान को बड़े आंदोलन की शक्ल देने की तैयारी में हैं। वे इसकी शुरुआत टीकमगढ़ से करने जा रही हैं। उन्होंने सबसे पहले अपने गृह ग्राम डूंडा की शराब दुकान को बंद कराने की रणनीति बनाई है। 500 की आबादी वाले इस गांव में शराब दुकान खोले जाने का महिलाएं विरोध कर चुकी हैं।

उमा भारती कह चुकी हैं कि परिवार के मुखिया की शराबखोरी की आदत के कारण महिलाएं ज्यादा परेशान रहती है और उन सबका मुझे शराब दुकानें बंद कराने में सहयोग मिलेगा। इस तैयारी की जानकारी इंटेलीजेंस के माध्यम से सरकार तक पहुंच गई है। उमा भारती ने हाल ही में कहा था कि अगले कुछ दिनों में अभियान का रोडमैप सार्वजनिक करेंगी। अब सरकार सांसत में इसलिए है क्योंकि उमा भारती की छवि एक जिद्दी और धुनी नेता की है। वे खुद इस बात को मानती हैं कि जो ठान लेती हैं, वह करके रहती हैं।

उमा भारती के तेवर के बाद कांग्रेस के साथ बीजेपी के अंदर भी शराब की नई सियासत पर चर्चा छिड़ गई है। आर्थिक संकट से जूझ रही राज्य सरकार आय बढ़ाने के लिए शराब दुकानों की संख्या बढ़ाने पर विचार कर रही थी लेकिन राजनीतिक बखेड़ा खड़ा होने के कारण उसे बैकफुट पर जाना पड़ा। कोरोना के बहाने सरकार दुकानें बढ़ाने वाली थीं लेकिन अब बैकफुट पर है।

दरअसल, मध्य प्रदेश में उमा भारती अकेली राजनेता नहीं हैं जिन्होंने शराबबंदी की मांग की है। यदा-कदा इसे लेकर आवाजें उठती रही हैं। कभी सामाजिक संगठनों की तरफ से मांग उठती है तो कभी राजनीतिक दलों के भीतर ही बातें होती रही हैं। शराब बंदी की मांग के बीच सरकार आज तक इस सवाल का जवाब नहीं खोज पाई कि यदि शराब को पूरे प्रदेश में प्रतिबंधित कर दिया तो इससे मिलने वाले राजस्व की भरपाई कहां से होगी?

चार साल पहले भी शिवराज ने शुरू किया था नशाबंदी अभियान

ऐसा पहली बार नहीं है कि प्रदेश में शराबबंदी को लेकर अभियान शुरू किया जा रहा है। इससे पहले मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने अपने तीसरे कार्यकाल में वर्ष 2017 में जनजागण अभियान चलाया था। पहले फेस में नर्मदा के तट से 5 किलोमीटर तक करीब 58 शराब दुकानें बंद कराई गई थीं। तब शिवराज ने कहा था कि प्रदेश सरकार पूर्ण शराबबंदी की दिशा में धीरे-धीरे आगे बढ़ेगी। उस समय नई आबकारी नीति के तहत नशा करके ड्राइविंग करने पर प्रथम बार 6 माह तथा दूसरी बार 2 वर्ष हेतु ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस निलंबित करने का प्रावधान भी किया गया था।

फिर भी बढ़ गई दुकानें और सरकार की कमाई

2019-20 8 हजार 521 करोड़ रुपए

2021-21 10 हजार 318 करोड़ रुपए

(प्रदेश में अब 3605 दुकानें हैं, दस साल पहले यह 2770 ही थीं )

  • कॉपी लिंक
