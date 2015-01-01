पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मध्यप्रदेश में ठंड आई:बादल हटते ही ठंड का जोर शुरू; सागर और रतलाम में सामान्य से कम हुआ रात का पारा, प्रदेश भर में तापमान 4 डिग्री तक नीचे आया

भोपाल13 मिनट पहले
भोपाल में मंगलवार शाम 5:45 कोहरे के कारण केबल स्टे ब्रिज भी नजर नहीं आ रहा था। फोटो- अनिल दीक्षित
  • सीधी में 26 मिमी तक पानी गिरा, रीवा और सतना भी 10 मिमी से ज्यादा बारिश हुई
  • आज भी कुछ जगहों पर बारिश की संभावना, अभी और नीचे आएगा तापमान

अरब सागर से आने वाली नमी में कमी होते हुए प्रदेश भर में बादल हटने लगे हैं, ऐसे में ठंड ने जोर पकड़ लिया है। यही कारण रहा कि भोपाल समेत प्रदेश भर में रात के तापमान में गिरावट दर्ज की गई। कुछ इलाकों में तापमान सामान्य से 4 डिग्री तक कम हो गया। सागर और रतलाम में रात का पारा सामान्य से नीचे चला गया है। हालांकि पचमढ़ी में दिन और रात के तापमान में उछाल दर्ज की गई है।

यहां रात का न्यूनतम तापमान 8 डिग्री सबसे कम रहा। सागर में 11.2 डिग्री सेल्सियस और रतलाम में 10.4 डिग्री सेल्सियस तक आ गया। मौसम वैज्ञानिक पीके साहा ने बताया कि अब एक दो दिन तापमान में और गिरावट दर्ज की जाएगी। उसके बाद तापमान में उतार-चढ़ाव रहेगा। प्रदेश के कुछ इलाकों में आज भी बारिश की संभावना है। इसमें साउथ विदिशा, सतना, रीवा, सीधी और सिंगरौली में कहीं-कहीं हल्की बारिश हो सकती है।

ग्वालियर में फिर 10 से नीचे आया तापमान

चार महानगरों में ग्वालियर की रात सबसे सर्द रही। यह प्रदेश में पचमढ़ी के बाद सबसे ठंडा रहा। यहां रात का तापमान 9.7 डिग्री तक रहा, यह सामान्य से 1.8 डिग्री ज्यादा है। इसके अलावा सबसे ज्यादा खरगोन में न्यूनतम तापमान 16.2 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहा। यह सामान्य से 6 डिग्री सेल्सियस से ज्यादा है।

पूर्वी मध्यप्रदेश में बारिश हुई

प्रदेश के पूर्वी मध्यप्रदेश के कई इलाकों में मंगलवार को बारिश हुई। इससे सबसे ज्यादा सीधी में 26.8 मिमी तक पानी गिर गया। इसके बाद सतना में 14.3 मिमी, रीवा, सागर में 10-10 मिमी और टीकमगढ़ में 12 मिमी तक बारिश रिकॉर्ड की गई है। इसके अलावा खजुराहो में 4.4 मिमी और दमोह में 2 मिमी पानी गिरा।

