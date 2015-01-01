पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शादी में उत्तराखंड के सीएम:उत्तराखंड के मुख्यमंत्री विशेष विमान से आए, शादी में हुए शामिल

ग्वालियरएक घंटा पहले
उत्तराखंड के सीएम त्रिवेन्द्र सिंह रावत

उत्तराखंड के मुख्यमंत्री त्रिवेन्द्र सिंह रावत बुधवार शाम को विशेष विमान से ग्वालियर पहुंचे हैं। यहां उन्होंने ऊषा किरण पैलेसे में एक शादी समारोह में शामिल हुए हैं। रात को वह शहर में ही ठहरेंगे गुरूवार सुबह 7 बजे विशेष विमान से वापस जाना है। इसके अलावा पूर्व सीएम हरीश रावत भी समारोह में शामिल हुए हैं।

बुधवार को ऊषा किरण पैलेस में शर्मा परिवार में शादी है। अंकित शर्मा संघ से भी जुड़े है। उत्तराखंड के मुख्यमंत्री त्रिवेन्द्र सिंह रावत से काफी करीबी संबंध बताए जाते हैं। इसलिए उनके यहां शादी में शामिल होने के लिए बुधवार शाम 5 बजे विशेष विमाल से उत्तराखंड के सीएम आए हैं। वह सीधे कार्यक्रम स्थल पहुंचे हैं। यहां रातभर ठहरने के बाद वह सुबह वापस जाएंगे। जबकि पूर्व सीएम हरीश रावत का रात को ही वापस जाने का कार्यक्रम में है।

