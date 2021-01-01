पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • VVIP Hitech Lift Of Annexe Building Closed As Soon As CM Shivraj Enters, 2 CPA Engineers Suspended

CM की स्पेशल लिफ्ट खराब:हाईटेक मंत्रालय की लिफ्ट में फंसे शिवराज सिंह चौहान, सरकार ने दो इंजीनियरों को सस्पेंड किया

भोपाल4 मिनट पहले
राज्य मंत्रालय की एनेक्सी -1 बिल्डिंग। यहां पांचवी मंजिल पर मुख्यमंत्री और चौथी मंजिल पर मुख्य सचिव का कार्यालय है। - Dainik Bhaskar
राज्य मंत्रालय की एनेक्सी -1 बिल्डिंग। यहां पांचवी मंजिल पर मुख्यमंत्री और चौथी मंजिल पर मुख्य सचिव का कार्यालय है।

राज्य मंत्रालय की एनेक्सी बिल्डिंग-2 की VVIP हाईटेक लिफ्ट खराब हो गई है। मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चाैहान सोमवार को दोपहर बाद मंत्रालय से घर जाने के लिए जैसे ही लिफ्ट के अंदर गए, वह बंद हो गई। मुख्यमंत्री 3 से 4 मिनट तक लिफ्ट में फंसे रहे। लिफ्ट बंद होने के लिए दोषी माने गए राजधानी परियोजना प्रशासन (CPA) के प्रभारी SDO विद्युत शैलेंद्र परमार और सब इंजीनियर मनोज यादव को बुधवार देर शाम सस्पेंड कर दिया गया है।

जिस लिफ्ट में तकनीकी खराबी आई है, उसका उपयोग केवल मुख्यमंत्री करते हैं। वैकल्पिक तौर पर एक और लिफ्ट है। पिछले दो दिन से मुख्यमंत्री इसी लिफ्ट का इस्तेमाल कर रहे हैं। खराब हुई लिफ्ट 3 फरवरी की देर शाम तक नहीं सुधर पाई थी।

मंत्रालय के सूत्रों का कहना है कि एनेक्सी 1 व 2 में हाईटेक 16 लिफ्ट लगाई गई हैं। एनेक्सी बिल्डिंग का निर्माण हीरजी शापुरजी कंपनी ने किया है, लेकिन लिफ्ट OTI कंपनी ने लगाई हे। मुख्यमंत्री जिस लिफ्ट का इस्तेमाल करते हैं, वह अत्याधुनिक तकनीक से निर्मित है। इसका मेंटनेंस भी कंपनी को ही करना है। लेकिन, मुख्यमंत्री कार्यालय में लगी लिफ्ट की तकनीकी खराबी दो दिन बाद भी ठीक नहीं हो पाई है। सुरक्षा कर्मियों की निगरानी में यह काम बुधवार देर शाम तक चलता रहा।

सामान्य प्रशासन विभाग (GAD) ने इसे CPA के इंंजीनियरों की गंभीर लापरवाही माना है। GAD ने एक नोटशीट बुधवार को नगरीय विकास एवं आवास विभाग को भेजी थी। जिसके आधार पर मंत्रालय की विद्युत व्यवस्था व मेंटनेंस के लिए नियुक्त दो इंजीनियरों को सस्पेंड कर दिया गया है।

615 करोड़ में बनी है एनेक्सी बिल्डिंग
मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने अपने पिछले कार्यकाल में भोपाल के मंत्रालय भवन में अतिआधुनिक एनेक्सी बनाने का फैसला किया था। 615 करोड़ रुपए में बनी पांच मंजिला एनेक्सी में जिस तरह का मुख्यमंत्री सचिवालय तैयार किया गया है, वह शायद पूरे देश में नहीं होगा। नई बिल्डिंग में CM और मुख्य सचिव के लिए अलग से लिफ्ट लगाई गई है। वहीं जिस कमरे में CM बैठेंगे, उसमें बुलेटप्रूफ कांच लगाए गए हैं।

CM सचिवालय को हाईटेक बनाने में खर्च हो गए 100 करोड़
अकेले CM के सचिवालय को हाईटेक बनाने के लिए 100 करोड़ रुपए खर्च किए गए। एनेक्सी में CM​​​​​​​ के कमरे की सजावट पर ही एक करोड़ से ज्यादा खर्च हुए हैं। ग्रीन बिल्डिंग के सिद्धांतों के हिसाब से इसे डिजाइन किया गया है। ये बिल्डिंग कुल 5 लाख 75 हजार वर्गफीट में फैली हुई है। इसमें 1180 कारों की पार्किंग की व्यवस्था भी है।

धौलपुर के पत्थरों से बनी एनेक्सी
करीब 6 लाख वर्ग फीट में बनी और धौलपुर के पत्थरों से सजी मंत्रालय की यह एनेक्सी कॉर्पोरेट स्टाइल में बनी है। इसकी पांचवीं मंजिल के 40 हजार वर्गफीट एरिया में CM सचिवालय बनाया गया है। इसमें CM कक्ष के बगल में मीटिंग रूम है। 5 हजार वर्गफीट ओपन एरिया है। 50 मीटर की लॉबी है, जिसमें CM सचिवालय के अधिकारी बैठ सकेंगे। कैबिनेट की बैठक के लिए भी हाईटेक हॉल बनाया गया है। इसमें ई-कैबिनेट की व्यवस्था की गई है। बड़े-बड़े प्रोजेक्टर लगाए गए हैं। इसमें 700 कारों के खड़े रहने के लिए मल्टीलेवल पार्किंग बनी है। अलग-अलग विभागों के प्रमुख सचिवों के लिए हाईटेक ऑफिस और मीटिंग रूम बनाए गए हैं।

