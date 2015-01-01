पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Weather Forecast For Madhya Pradesh Bhopal; Winter Rains In Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Indore

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मध्यप्रदेश में मावठा ने बढ़ाई ठंडक:भोपाल में 6.7 और इंदौर में 10.1 मिमी पानी गिरा; सबसे ज्यादा खंडवा में 12 मिमी बारिश रिकॉर्ड की गई, अब कोहरा होगा

भोपाल29 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
भोपाल में मावठा की पहली बारिश से शुक्रवार का दिन भी शाम जैसे हो गया। वीआईपी रोड पर धुंध छाने से बड़ी झील का नजारा। फोटो- अनिल दीक्षित
  • रविवार सुबह तक इसी तरह बारिश रहेगी, उसके बाद ठंड और कोहरा बढ़ेगा
  • भोपाल में अभी दो से तीन दिन हल्की बूंदाबांदी होती रहेगी

मध्यप्रदेश में बीते चौबीस घंटों में बारिश से प्रदेश में ठंड ला दी है। प्रदेश के लगभग सभी संभागों में बादल छाए रहने से लेकर हल्की बारिश हुई। राजधानी भोपाल में 6.7 मिमी और इंदौर में 10.1 मिमी बारिश हो गई। प्रदेश की सबसे ज्यादा बारिश खंडवा में 12 मिमी रिकॉर्ड की गई। रात के तापमान में भी भारी गिरावट रही। हालांकि अधिकांश शहरों में अब भी न्यूनतम तापमान सामान्य से 10 डिग्री तक ज्यादा रहा।

बारिश के कारण दिन का तापमान गिरकर न्यूनतम तापमान से से 3 से 4 डिग्री तक करीब आ गया। ऐसे में लोगों को रात की अपेक्षा दिन में ज्यादा ठंड का एहसास हुआ। रविवार सुबह तक भोपाल समेत प्रदेश में इसी तरह मौसम रहेगा। हालांकि उसके बाद अगले तीन दिन हल्की बूंदाबांदी होने से कोहरा और डंड बढ़ जाएगी।

इन इलाकों में हुई बारिश

प्रदेश के अधिकांश इलाकों में बारिश रिकॉर्ड की गई। खंडवा में 12 मिमी, इंदौर 10.1 मिमी, रायसेन 5.2 मिमी, खरगौन 8.6 मिमी, टीकमगढ़ 1 मिमी, नरसिंहपुर 1 मिमी, बैतूल 1.2 मिमी, रतलाम 7 मिमी, धार 10 मिमी, शाजापुर 8 मिमी, गुना 2.4 मिमी, भोपाल 6.7 मिमी और सागर में 4 मिमी पानी गिरा। हालांकि इसके अलावा जबलपुर, दतिया, नौगांव और छिंदवाड़ा में भी हल्की बूंदाबांदी हुई।

रात का पारा अब भी सामान्य से बहुत ज्यादा

बारिश के कारण दिन का पारा तो लुढ़क गया, लेकिन रात का पारा अब भी सामान्य से काफी ज्यादा रह रहा है। यह 10 डिग्री तक ज्यादा चल रहा है। सबसे ज्यादा छिंदवाड़ा में सामान्य से 10 डिग्री अधिक 18.3 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहा। इसके अलावा एक दो संभागों को छोड़ दें तो सभी जगह यह 5 या उससे अधिक ही रहा। पचमढ़ी में सीजन की सबसे ज्यादा ठंडी रात रही। यहां पारा 6 डिग्री पर आ गया।

चार प्रमुख शहरों का तापमान

शहरअधिकतम तापमानन्यूनतम तापमान
भोपाल21.815.8
इंदौर19.416.4
ग्वालियर27.816.3
जबलपुर29.817.4
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआंध्र प्रदेश और ओडिशा में सबसे ज्यादा मरीज ठीक हुए; डेथ रेट के मामले में पंजाब की स्थिति खराब - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें