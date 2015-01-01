पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फिल्मों का फेवरेट डेस्टिनेशन:जनवरी 2021 से मध्‍य प्रदेश में शुरु होगी 22 फिल्‍मों की शूटिंग, कई बड़ी वेबसीरीज भी लाइनअप

भोपालएक घंटा पहलेलेखक: राजेश गाबा
  कॉपी लिंक
लूडो फिल्म की शूटिंग के दौरान भोपाल के इकबाल मैदान के सामने बाइक पर अभिनेता राजकुमार राव और डायरेक्टर अनुराग बासु।
  • शूटिंग फ्रेंडली लाेकशंस, पहाड़, नदियां और जंगल देते हैं रियल लुक
  • विद्या बालन की शेरनी की शूटिंग पूरी, हुमा कुरैशी की फिल्म की शूटिंग जारी

हिंदुस्तान का दिल 'मध्यप्रदेश' फिल्म की शूटिंग के लिए हॉट डेस्टिनेशन बन गया है। सारे बड़े फिल्म मेकर्स और स्टार्स मध्यप्रदेश में शूटिंग कर रहे हैं। मध्यप्रदेश में फिल्मों की शूटिंग का सिलसिला लगातार जारी है। भोपाल में इन दिनों हुमा कुरैशी सलामतपुर के आरामबाग में ‘महारानी’ फिल्म की शूटिंग कर रही है। वहीं नुसरत भरूचा पिपरिया में हॉरर फिल्म ‘छोरी’ की शूटिंग में व्यस्त है। कोरोनाकाल के बाद अच्छी खबर यह है कि भाेपाल और मध्यप्रदेश की अलग-अलग लोकेशंस पर नए साल में लगभग 22 प्रोजेक्ट (फिल्‍म, वेब सीरीज और टीवी सीरियल्स) की शूटिंग होनी है। इसका मुख्य कारण मार्च 2020 से टूरिज्म बोर्ड की फिल्म पॉलिसी आने के बाद फिल्ममेकर्स को सब्सिडी मिलना है।

अनलॉक के बाद मध्यप्रदेश में जारी शूटिंग का सिलसिला

मध्‍यप्रदेश टूरिज्‍म विभाग के अफसरों ने बताया है कि नए साल जनवरी से तकरीबन 22 प्रोजेक्‍टों की शूटिंग शुरू हो रही है। यकीनन यह कोई हैरत की बात नहीं है। बोर्ड को इतने प्रोजेक्‍टों को अर्जियां होंगी। गृह मंत्रालय भारत सरकार ने जब से अनलॉक की घोषणाएं कीं, तबसे लगातार शूटिंग हों रही हैं। जून के महीने से ही एमपी में हो रही हैं। ‘एक दूजे के वास्‍ते’ जैसे प्रोजेक्‍ट से लेकर अनुपम खेर के ‘द लास्‍ट शो’ और विद्या बालन की ‘शेरनी’ तक यहां शूट हुई हैं। अभी भी लगातार शूटिंग की अर्जियां आ रही हैं।‘

भोपाल इकबाल मैदान के पास फिल्म 'द लास्ट शो' की शूटिंग के दौरान अनुपम खेर।
भोपाल इकबाल मैदान के पास फिल्म 'द लास्ट शो' की शूटिंग के दौरान अनुपम खेर।

फिल्म शूटिंग के लिए परमिशन मिलेगी सिंगल विंडो सिस्टम से

टूरिज्म बोर्ड के डिप्टी डायरेक्टर (एडवेंचर एंड फिल्म डिवीजन) राम कुमार तिवारी के मुताबिक टूरिज्म बोर्ड एक पोर्टल डेवलप कर रहा हैं। जो अभी अंडर प्रोसेस है। इसमें मध्यप्रदेश में शूटिंग के लिए सिंगल विंडो सिस्टम ऑनलाइन रहेगा। इसमें फिल्ममेकर्स को लोकेशंस से लेकर परमिशन और दूसरी जरूरत की सुविधा पोर्टल पर मौजूद रहेगी। उस पोर्टल पर मध्यप्रदेश की शूटिंग फ्रेंडली लोकेशंस की फोटोग्राफ्स, वीडियो और डिटेल्स होगी। साथ ही मध्यप्रदेश के कलाकारों का एक डेटा बैंक भी तैयार किया जा रहा है। जो उस पोर्टल पर मौजूद रहेगा। ताकि फिल्ममेकर्स मध्यप्रदेश के कलाकारों को अपनी फिल्म के लिए कास्ट कर सके। मध्यप्रदेश के कलाकारों को ज्यादा से ज्यादा मौका मिले और मध्यप्रदेश और टूरिज्म फिल्मों के जरिए प्रमोट हो। इसके लिए टूरिज्म बोर्ड तैयारी में लगा है।

भोपाल कलियासोत डेम पर मीमांसा वेबसीरीज की शूटिंग के दौरान स्वरा भास्कर।
भोपाल कलियासोत डेम पर मीमांसा वेबसीरीज की शूटिंग के दौरान स्वरा भास्कर।

फिल्म टूरिज्म पॉलिसी में सब्सिडी का 20 लाख से 10 करोड़ तक का प्रावधान

टूरिज्म बोर्ड की एडिशनल मैनेजिंग डायरेक्‍टर सोनिया मीणा ने कहा, शूटिंग बढ़ रही है। मध्यप्रदेश की नैसर्गिक सुंदरता और हिस्टॉरिक लोकेशंस है। यहां पर फिल्ममेकर्स को परमिशन में दिक्कत नहीं होती। साथ ही मध्यप्रदेश के लोगों का भी पॉजिटिव रिस्पॉन्स और सपोर्ट मिलता है। इसी कड़ी में मार्च 2020 से फिल्म टूरिज्म पॉलिसी भी लॉन्च हुई है। इसमें फिल्ममेकर्स को सब्सिडी मिलेगी। इसे देखते हुए भी मध्यप्रदेश में शूटिंग के लिए रैकी करने आने वालों की संख्या में लगातार इजाफा हो रहा है। फिल्म मेकर्स को सब्सिडी 20 लाख से लेकर 10 करोड़ तक की सब्सिडी का प्रावधान है।

हर महीने 8 से 10 फिल्ममेकर्स आ रहे हैं रैकी के लिए

फि‍ल्मों की शूटिंग से 12 सालों से जुड़े जील जेड इंटरटेनमेंट के लाइन प्रोड्यूसर जैद अली ने बताया कि गर्वर्मेंट जिस तरीके से फिल्म मेकर्स को सपोर्ट कर रही है। उससे लगातार फिल्ममेकर्स का रुझान मध्यप्रदेश कीओर बढ़ रहा है। साथ ही फिल्म टूरिज्म पॉलिसी आने के बाद सब्सिडी मिलने से भी लगातार फिल्मों की शूटिंग में बढ़ी है। एक दूजे के वास्ते और सावधान इंडिया टीवी शो की लगातार शूटिंग भोपाल में चल रही है। इन दोनों की एक साल से शूटिंग जारी है। मध्यप्रदेश में 8 से 10 फिल्ममेकर्स हर महीने रैकी कर रहे है। मुंबई से आने वाली प्रोडक्शन यूनिट को 40 परसेंट यहां के लोकल लोगों ने रिप्लेस कर दिया है। लाइट्स, वैनिटी वैन, जेनरेटर भी लोकल के हो गए हैं। कैटरिंग, बाउंसर्स, कास्टिंग डायरेक्टर, कॉस्टिंग एजेंसियां भी एक्टिव हो गई हैं। शूटिंग से जुड़े काफी इक्यूप्मेंट्स, टेक्नीशियन और कलाकारों को अब मध्यप्रदेश से ज्यादा से ज्यादा मौका मिल रहा है। उन्हें अब मुंबई का रूख नहीं करना पड़ रहा।

दुर्गामति फिल्म की शूटिंग के दौरान भोपाल में लेकव्यू पर हुए एक सोशल इवेंट में एक्ट्रेस भूमि पेडनेकर।
दुर्गामति फिल्म की शूटिंग के दौरान भोपाल में लेकव्यू पर हुए एक सोशल इवेंट में एक्ट्रेस भूमि पेडनेकर।

मध्यप्रदेश में बड़े फिल्ममेकर्स और सितारों की फिल्मों की शूटिंग हो चुकी है। इसमें 'भुज द प्राइड ऑफ इंडिया ', ‘ द लास्‍ट शो, लूडो, शेरनी, दुर्गामति, मीमांसा, हश और सूटेबल ब्याज शामिल है।

इन फिल्मों की होगी शूटिंग

जनवरी से राज्‍य के विभिन्‍न इलाकों में बड़े बजट और बडे़ फिल्म मेकर्स की सितारों से सजी फिल्म ‘धाकड़,’ ‘ह्विस्‍ल ब्‍लोअर’, ‘गुल्‍लक2’, ‘पंचायत2’, ‘कोटा फैक्‍ट्री’, ‘छोरी’ 'तेजस' और दोनाली, समेत अन्‍य फिल्मों की शूटिंग होगी। कई और प्रोजेक्‍ट भी साइन हो रहे हैं। लगातार शूटिंग के लिए रैकी करने फिल्ममेकर्स आ रहे हैं।

फिल्ममेकर्स के लिए है शूटिंग की फेवरेट लोकेशंस

भोपाल, इंदौर, रायसेन, ओरछा, चंदेरी, पचमढ़ी, महेश्वर, मांडू, उज्जैन, ओंकारेश्वर, ग्वालियर, जबलपुर, अमरकंटक, पन्ना नेशनल पार्क, दतिया, बालाघाट, बैतूल।

महारानी की शूटिंग आरामबाग में जारी

सुभाष कपूर की ‘महारानी’ की शूटिंग चल रही है। इसमें हुमा कुरैशी मायावती के रोल में हैं। इसकी शूटिंग भोपाल में सीएम हाऊस जैसी हवेली है, वहां हो रही है। उसे आरामबाग भी कहते हैं।

धाकड़ फिल्म की बैतूल में शूट होगी

फिल्म शूटिंग से जुड़े संचालकों के अनुसार’ ‘धाकड़’ की शूटिंग बैतूल में होनी हैं। वहां और उसके आस पास के कोयला खदानों में फिल्‍म की शूटिंग होगी। बैतूल राज्‍य का दक्षिणी इलाका है। भोपाल से तकरीबन 250 किलोमीटर की दूरी पर स्थित है। वहां कोयला के तस्कर बड़ी तादाद में हैं। यहां के कोयले को इंदौर, भोपाल मंडदीप समेत बाकी इलाकों में खपाया जाता है। एक गाड़ी कोयला कंपनी तक पहुंचकर करीब सवा लाख से ज्यादा में बिकता है। यानी हर गाड़ी पर कोयला तस्कर 35 से 40 हजार ज्यादा कमाते हैं। कंगना रनोट उन तस्‍करों से लोहा लेती नजर आएंगी। फिल्‍म में कोल माइन का अहम प्लॉट है।‘ ‘धाकड़’ हिंदी की पहली फिल्म जो बैतूल में शूट होगी।

