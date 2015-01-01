पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Winter Session Of Madhya Pradesh Vidhan Sabha From 28 To 30 December; Government Will Present Bill Against Love Jihad

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

उपचुनाव के बाद पहला सत्र:मध्यप्रदेश विधानसभा का शीतकालीन सत्र 28 से 30 दिसंबर तक; लव जिहाद के खिलाफ बिल पेश करेगी सरकार

भोपाल10 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मध्यप्रदेश विधानसभा का शीतकालीन सत्र 28 से 30 दिसंबर तक आयोजित किया जा रहा है।
  • उपचुनाव में निर्वाचित 28 नए विधायकों की शपथ दिलाई जाएगी, स्पीकर का चुनाव भी होगा
  • राज्यपाल ने सत्र लाने के लिए प्रदान की अनुमति

मध्यप्रदेश विधानसभा का शीतकालीन सत्र 28 दिसंबर से शुरू होगा। सरकार के प्रस्ताव पर राज्यपाल आनंदीबेन पटेल ने सत्र बुलाने की अनुमति प्रदान कर दी है। नोटीफिकेशन होते ही विस्तृत कार्यक्रम जारी हो जाएगा। विधानसभा का नया अध्यक्ष चुना जाएगा। साथ ही लव जिहाद को लेकर लाए जा रहे नए धर्म स्वातंत्र्य अधिनियम 2020 पर चर्चा होगी। इस सत्र के दौरान उपचुनाव में जीते हुए 28 विधायकों की शपथ होगी।

सत्र में वित्त विभाग, सरकार के बजट का अनुपूरक अनुमान सदन में पेश कर सकता है। इससे पहले 21 सितंबर को एक दिन का सत्र हुआ था। उसमें सरकार ने मध्य प्रदेश विनियोग विधेयक 2020 के साथ मध्यप्रदेश साहूकार संशोधन विधेयक 2020 व अनुसूचित जनजाति ऋण विमुक्ति विधेयक 2020 पारित कराया था।

दैनिक भास्कर ने सबसे पहले दी थी जानकारी

दिसंबर अंत में शीतकालीन सत्र बुलाए जाने की जानकारी सबसे पहले दैनिक भास्कर ने दी थी। दो दिन पहले यह बता दिया था कि मुख्यमंत्री कार्यालय सत्र के संबंध में प्रस्ताव मिल गया है। दिसंबर के अंत में सत्र संभावित है।

उपचुनाव के बाद विधानसभा में दलीय स्थिति

कुल सदस्य संख्या- 230

भाजपा- 126

कांग्रेस- 96

बसपा- 2

सपा- 1

निर्दलीय- 4

रिक्त- 1

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंस्पूतनिक-V भी 95% असरदार, रूसी लोगों को फ्री और बाकी देशों को 700 रु. से कम में मिलेगी - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें