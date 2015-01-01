पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Yash Jain, Son Of Preity Jain, Standing With CM Shivraj, MLA Mendola And Ranjana Baghel; Fatto Is Going Viral

ड्रग आंटी का पॉलिटिकल कनेक्शन:सीएम शिवराज, विधायक मेंदोला और रंजना बघेल के साथ खड़ा प्रीति जैन का बेटा यश जैन; फाेटो हो रहे वायरल

इंदौर17 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान के साथ भी यश जैन के फोटो वायरल हो रहे हैं।

शहर में पकड़ाई ड्रग आंटी प्रीति जैन के मामले में भाजपा और कांग्रेस आमने-सामने हो गई है। प्रीति जैन के बेटे यश जैन के फोटो मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान समेत कई भाजपा नेताओं के साथ कांग्रेस ने सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल किए हैं।

पूर्व मंत्री रंजना बघेल और विधायक रमेश मेंदाेला के साथ प्रीति जैन का बेटा यश जैन।
पूर्व मंत्री रंजना बघेल और विधायक रमेश मेंदाेला के साथ प्रीति जैन का बेटा यश जैन।

कांग्रेस प्रवक्ता नरेंद्र सलूजा ने कहा है कि भाजपा के कनेक्शन ड्रग माफियाओं से हैं। वह भाजपा के सम्मेलनों में बड़े नेताओं के साथ सक्रिय भाजपा कार्यकर्ता के रूप में भी दिखाई दे रहा है।

नशे के कारोबार को भाजपा का संरक्षण

सलूजा का कहना है कि इससे समझा जा सकता है कि वर्षों से ड्रग के नशे का अवैध कारोबार किसके संरक्षण में पनपा। अब आंटी के पकड़े जाने के बाद बचने के लिए ड्रग माफियाओं के खिलाफ कार्रवाई का दिखावटी ऐलान किया। आपात बैठक बुलाई गई। आरोप है कि पर्दे के पीछे भाजपा का खुला संरक्षण है। एक ओर जहां सीएम शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने प्रदेश में ड्रग माफियाओं के खिलाफ एक्शन मोड में दिखाई दे रहे हैं, जिसके बाद कांग्रेस ने फोटो वायरल कर निशाना साधा है।

आईजी को दी थी बधाई

कुछ दिन पहले सीएम शिवराज सिंह चौहान निजी कार्यक्रम में इंदौर आए थे। उन्होंने आईजी योगेश देशमुख को ड्रग माफियाओं के खिलाफ कार्रवाई के लिए बधाई भी दी थी। दूसरी ओर, भाजपा नगर अध्यक्ष गौरव रणदिवे से जब इस बारे में पूछा गया, तो उन्होंने कहा कि मुझे मामले की जानकारी नहीं है। वो इस मामले पर कुछ भी कहने से बचते नजर आए। उन्होंने कहा कि जानकारी लेने के बाद ही आपको बता सकता हूं।

