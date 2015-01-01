पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वारदात:10 लाख की ज्वैलरी चोरी मामले में नहीं मिले सुराग, गश्त के लिए वाहनों की कमी, बल भी नहीं

ढोढर2 घंटे पहले
  • चोरों के हौसले हो रहे बुलंद, थाना भवन की जगह चौकी भवन हुआ स्वीकृत

लगातार से पुलिस और सुरक्षा व्यवस्था को चुनौती मिल रही है। हालांकि पुलिस चोरों का पता लगाने में नाकाम रही है। दो दिन पहले इंद्रा कॉलोनी के एक सूने मकान से चोरों ने 1 लाख नकद और 10 लाख रुपए की ज्वैलरी पर हाथ साफ किया और भाग निकले। पुलिस सीसीटीवी फुटेज खंगालने व पूछताछ की बात कह रही है लेकिन चाेर पुलिस की गिरफ्त से कोसों दूर हैं। इसका मुख्य कारण गश्त के लिए वाहनों व बल की कमी होना है। इससे पहले भी चोरियां हो चुकी हैं, जिनका खुलासा अब तक पुलिस नहीं कर पाई है। जो पुलिस की कार्यप्रणाली पर सवाल उठा रही है।

दो दिन पहले चौकी भवन के पीछे इंद्रा कॉलोनी निवासी मयूर जोशी शादी समारोह में शामिल होने के लिए मंदसौर गए थे। ऐसे में चोर सूने मकान का ताला तोड़कर एक लाख रुपए और 10 लाख रुपए की ज्वैलरी ले गए थे। पुलिस सीसीटीवी कैमरे खंगालने के साथ संदिग्धों से पूछताछ कर रही है लेकिन अब तक सुराग नहीं मिले हैं। 24 अगस्त को भी ढोढर जैन मंदिर में घुसकर चाेर चांदी का छत्र व 75 हजार रुपए ले गए थे।

3 अक्टूबर को ढोढर के चिकलाना मार्ग पर स्थित दो मकानों से बदमाश दो मोटर साइकिल ले गए। पुलिस बल की कमी और गश्त के लिए वाहन नहीं होने से सुरक्षा व्यवस्था कमजोर हो रही है। चौकी प्रभारी राजेश मालवीय ने बताया कि बुधवार को हुई चोरी का पता लगाने के लिए नगर के सभी सीसीटीवी कैमरे खंगालने के साथ ही संदिग्धों से पूछताछ कर रहे है। रात्रि गश्त भी हम अपने निजी वाहनों से कर रहे हैं। पहले से जो पुलिस बल स्वीकृत है, वह समय के मान से कम है। वरिष्ठ अधिकारी से बल बढ़ाने के लिए कहा है।

जरूरत थाना भवन की, स्वीकृत चौकी भवन हुआ
विधायक डॉ. राजेंद्र पांडेय ने पिछले साल गृहमंत्रालय को ढोढर चौकी को थाने में तब्दील करने का प्रस्ताव भेजा था लेकिन विभाग ने पुराने समय से लोकनिर्माण के भवन में संचालित हो रही चौकी के लिए भवन निर्माण की अनुमति दी। अभी निर्माण कार्य है। समाजसेवी अजीत बरड़िया, जीवनलाल जैन ने कहा कि समय के मान से चौकी को थाने मे तब्दील करने के लिए जनप्रतिनिधियों को जागरूक होना चाहिए फिलहाल चौकी में वाहन व बल की कमी को पूरा करने की जरूरत है। विधायक डॉ. पांडेय ने कहा कि बल व वाहनों की पूर्ति को लेकर वरिष्ठ अधिकारी से बात करता हूं।

