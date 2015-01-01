पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

शैक्षणिक सत्र:आरटीई में 1100 बच्चों को मिलना थे नि:शुल्क प्रवेश, स्कूल बंद होने से घर बैठे

जावरा3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

हर बार शैक्षणिक सत्र शुरू होने के साथ शिक्षा का अधिकार अधिनियम(आरटीई) के तहत गरीब तबके के बच्चों के लिए प्राइवेट स्कूलों की 25 फीसदी सीटें ओपन हो जाती हैं। इसमें बच्चे प्रवेश लेते हैं। इस बार सत्र तो देरी से शुरू हुआ लेकिन अभी भी तय नहीं कि प्रवेश मिलेगा या नहीं। शैक्षणिक सत्र के 7 महीने तो निकल गए और स्कूल अब बंद है। ऐसे में न प्रवेश शुरू हुए और ना पढ़ाई। ऐसा लग रहा है कि प्राइमरी कक्षाओं में प्रवेश लेने वाले बच्चों के लिए ये सत्र लैप्स हो सकता है। इसका फायदा पालकों को हो ना हो, सरकार के 40 से 50 लाख रुपए जरूर बच जाएंगे। शिक्षा का अधिकार अधिनियम के तहत नगर के 150 से अधिक प्राइमरी स्कूलों में बच्चों को नर्सरी से लेकर पहली तक में प्रवेश दिया जाता है। जो नि:शुल्क रहता है और फीस की राशि सरकार स्कूलों को वहन करती है। यू तो हर साल नया शिक्षा सत्र अप्रैल में शुरू हो जाता है। इस बार कोरोना के कारण सत्र सिर्फ कागजों में ऑनलाइन ही शुरू हुआ। ऑफलाइन मोड के लिए स्कूलों के ताले नहीं खुले। हर साल आरटीई में प्रवेश लेने वाले बच्चों के लिए सीटें बढ़ती हैं। पिछले साल करीब 1050 सीटें थी, इस बार 1100 के आसपास सीटें अलॉट होना थी। सीटें सिर्फ पोर्टल पर लॉक हुई है। उन्हें आवंटन करने की प्रोसेस अभी शुरू नहीं हो सकी है। ऐसे में गरीब बच्चों का साल बर्बाद होता नजर आ रहा है और पालक चिंतित है कि इस साल बच्चे की पढ़ाई ठप हो रही है। इससे सरकार के पैसे जरूर बच रहे हैं। औसत अगर देखें तो सरकार एक स्टूडेंट्स को आरटीई के तहत पढ़ाने के लिए 4400 रुपए खर्च करती है। ऐसे में इस बार 1100 सीटें रिजर्व थी, उन पर प्रवेश होता तो सरकार को 48 लाख रुपए वहन करना पड़ते। लेकिन स्कूल बंद हैं तो प्रवेश नहीं, अगर प्रवेश नहीं तो आरटीई के तहत स्कूलों को मिलने वाली फीस नहीं मिलेगी। ऐसे में ये राशि सरकार की बच जाएगी।

दो-तीन साल की आरटीई फीस स्कूलों को नहीं मिल पाई है
आरटीई के तहत प्राइवेट स्कूलों को 25 फीसदी सीटें रिजर्व करना होती है। जो ऑनलाइन दर्ज होती है। प्रवेश के बाद उनकी रिपोर्टिंग ऑनलाइन होती है। इन सारी प्रोसेस में डेढ़ महीना निकल जाता है। अभी आलम ये है कि प्राइवेट स्कूलों को दो साल से आरटीई फीस की राशि नहीं मिली है। कुछ स्कूल ऐसे भी हैं जिनकी फीस तीन महीने की बकाया है। अगर ये सत्र जुड़ जाता तो चार महीने की फीस बकाया हो जाती।

अधूरी पढ़ाई के बीच बच्चों की दक्षता का आकलन कर पाना शिक्षकों के लिए मुश्किल
प्राइमरी कक्षाओं के बच्चों की त्रैमासिक और अर्द्धवार्षिक परीक्षा नहीं होती है। हर महीने उनके मासिक टेस्ट और दक्षता जानने के लिए प्रतिभा पर्व सहित अन्य आयोजन होते हैं। शिक्षक गांव-गांव जाकर पढ़ा रहे हैं, स्टडी मटेरियल अभिभावकों के मोबाइल पर भेजा जा रहा है। ऐसे में अधूरी पढ़ाई के बीच बच्चों की दक्षता का कलन कर पाना शिक्षकों के लिए मुश्किल है। हालाकि संभावना है कि बच्चों से पत्रक भरवाएं जाकर ऑनलाइन रिपोर्टिंग हो सकती है। ताकि उनकी शारीरिक दक्षता का आंकलन हो सके।

अभी न निर्देश है न गाइडलाइन आई : बीआरसी विवेक नागर ने बताया सरकार की तरफ से प्राइमरी स्कूल खोलने से लेकर आरटीई प्रवेश के संबंध में कोई निर्देश व गाइडलाइन नहीं है। नवंबर में स्कूल शायद खुले। आगामी रूपरेखा शिक्षा विभाग से निर्देश मिलने पर ही क्लियर होंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें