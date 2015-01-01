पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

23 नए कोरोना पाॅजिटिव:अक्टूबर के मुकाबले 20% ज्यादा मिले संक्रमित

जावरा4 घंटे पहले
  • अब 2500 के करीब पहुंच रहा अांकड़ा, रोज 20 से ज्यादा पीड़ित मिल रहे

जिले मे काेराेना संक्रमिताें के मिलने का सिलसिला फिर बढ़ने लगा है। मंगलवार काे 23 नए पॉजिटिव सामने आ गए हैं। इधर, नवंबर महीने के शुरुआती दिन अक्टूबर के मुकाबले भारी है। अब तक 20 प्रतिशत ज्यादा मामले मिल चुके हैं। नवंबर के महीने में संक्रमित मिलने की रफ्तार तेज हाे गई है। राेज 20 से ज्यादा संक्रमित सामने आ रहे हैं। कुल संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा भी 2471 पर पहुंच गया है। नवंबर के 10 दिनाें में 185 पॉजिटिव सामने आ चुके हैं। नवंबर की शुरुआत से पहले आंकड़ा 2286 पर था। वहीं, अक्टूबर के 10 दिन में 154 पॉजिटिव मिले थे। 10 अक्टूबर तक आंकड़ा 2006 पर पहुंचा था, जाे 30 सितंबर तक 1852 था।

92 साल की महिला भी संक्रमित
मंगलवार काे मिली रिपाेर्ट में महावीर नगर की 92 साल की महिला भी संक्रमित हुई है। संक्रमिताें में डोंगरे नगर के 56 वर्षीय पुरुष, सांई हाेस्टल बरबड़ के 31 वर्षीय पुरुष, 53 वर्षीय पुरुष, राजीव नगर के 39 वर्षीय पुरुष, रिटायर्ड कॉलोनी के 23 वर्षीय युवक, 54 वर्षीय महिला, रेलवे कॉलोनी के 26 वर्षीय पुरुष, चांदनी चौक त्रिपोलिया गेट के 25 वर्षीय पुरुष, श्रीनगर के 63 वर्षीय पुरुष, कस्तूरबा नगर के 57 वर्षीय पुरुष, टेलीफोन नगर की 42 वर्ष की महिला, विद्या विहार कॉलोनी की 52 वर्षीय महिला, तिरुपति नगर के 35 वर्षीय पुरुष, मित्र निवास कॉलोनी के 59 वर्षीय पुरुष, न्यू बैंक कॉलोनी के 54 वर्षीय पुरुष, देवी सिंह कॉलोनी की 30 वर्षीय महिला, महावीर नगर की 92 वर्षीय महिला, कस्तूरबा नगर के 66 वर्षीय पुरुष, शास्त्री नगर की 27 वर्षीय महिला, रेल नगर की 12 वर्ष की बालिका, सैलाना दिलीप मार्ग के 25 वर्षीय पुरुष, ग्राम सरवन के 28 वर्षीय पुरुष, ग्राम पंचायत बिनाेली के 28 वर्षीय पुरुष संक्रमित हुए हैं।

