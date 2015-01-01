पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चालानी कार्रवाई:दीपावली बाद से अब तक 28 पॉजिटिव मिले, कुल 358 अब भी 40 केस एक्टिव

जावरा4 घंटे पहले
दीपावली के बाद से अब तक नगर समेत आसपास क्षेत्र में 28 कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिल चुके हैं। इनमें ज्यादातर नगर के अलग-अलग इलाकों से हैं। 6 जून को पहला मरीज मिला था। तब से अब तक ब्लॉक में 358 पॉजिटिव हो चुके हैं। इनमें से 40 अब भी एक्टिव हैं। वहीं लगभग 300 कंटेनमेंट बनाए गए। यानी नगर का कोई ऐसा कोना नहीं बचा, जहां कोराेना ने दस्तक ना दी हो इसलिए अब कांटेक्ट ट्रेसिंग से ज्यादा जरूरी है हर व्यक्ति का अलर्ट रहना। पुलिस या प्रशासन कहे तभी मास्क पहनने से ज्यादा अच्छा है लोग इसे स्व-अनुशासन का हिस्सा बनाएं। मास्क पहनें क्योंकि अभी मास्क ही वैक्सीन है। दो-तीन दिनों से पुलिस व प्रशासन चालानी कार्रवाई कर रहे तो लोग मास्क में नजर आने लगे लेकिन कुछ अभी भी रस्म अदायगी में लगे हैं। बाजार में भीड़भरे इलाकों में जाने के बावजूद मास्क दाढ़ी या गले में लटकाए घूम रहे हैं। सीएसपी प्रदीपसिंह राणावत ने बताया कि कई लोग तो जेब में मास्क रखते है। जैसे ही चालान की बारी आए तो झट से मास्क दिखाते हैं। ऐसे लोग पुलिस को नहीं बल्कि खुद को धोखा दे रहे हैं।

पॉजिटिव आते ही भागा युवक इप्का फैक्टरी से मिला, मेडिकल कॉलेज भेजा

शनिवार को कुल 9 पॉजिटिव आए थे। इनमें से एक युवक ने फीवर क्लीनिक में सही नाम-पता नहीं लिखवाया और फिर जैसे ही रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई तो मोबाइल बंद करके गायब हो गया। पुलिस एवं स्वास्थ विभाग की टीम ने रातभर तलाश की लेकिन नहीं मिला। फिर आसपास के सभी पुलिस थानों में सूचना दी गई। आखिर रविवार को वह युवक रतलाम टीम को इप्का फैक्टरी से मिला। बीएमओ डॉ. दीपक पालड़िया ने बताया वह इप्का का कर्मचारी है और संभवत: डर के कारण वहां काम पर चला गया होगा। उसे अब मेडिकल कॉलेज शिफ्ट कर दिया है।

ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में रिंगनोद-ढोढर पर नजर
दीपावली बाद नगर में जहां नए मरीज मिले उन सभी इलाकों में स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम ने सर्वे शुरू कर दिया है। रविवार से शुरू हुए सर्वे का काम सोमवार शाम तक पूरा होगा। इसके बाद लिस्ट बनेगी और जिनमें लक्षण है उनके रेंडम सैंपल लिए जाएंगे। बीएमओ डॉ. दीपक पालड़िया ने बताया कि अभी सिर्फ उन्हीं इलाकों में सर्वे करवा रहे हैं, जहां हाल ही में नए मरीज मिले हैं। बाद में ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में भी सर्वे होगा। फिलहाल ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में रिंगनोद व ढोढर सेक्टर में ज्यादा मरीज मिल रहे, वहां भी रेंडम सैंपलिंग बढ़ाई जाएगी।

हुसैन टेकरी में चलाया जागरूकता अभियान

बढ़ते संक्रमण के मद्देनजर हुसैन टेकरी शरीफ में वक्फ अधिकारियों और पुलिस ने संयुक्त रूप से जागरूकता अभियान चलाया। मुतव्वली नवाब सरवर अली खान के नेतृत्व में कार्यपालन अधिकारी वसी जमा बैग, नायब मुतव्वली मुबीन तैमुरी ने पुलिस चौकी प्रभारी राकेश मेहरा की टीम ने मेहंदी कुआं से लेकर टॉप शरीफ रोजा तक पैदल भ्रमण किया। दुकानदार व जायरीनों को मास्क पहनने व डिस्टेंसिंग की समझाइश दी। आज से चालानी कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

