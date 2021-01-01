पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  3 Crore Proposal For Two Km Walking Track, Yoga Hall And Gym In Big Garden, Skill Center Will Be Built In Hathikhana

हेल्थ की बात:दो किमी के वॉकिंग ट्रैक के लिए 3 करोड़ का प्रस्ताव, बड़े बगीचे में योगा हाॅल व जिम, हाथीखाना में कौशल केंद्र बनेगा

जावरा6 घंटे पहले
  • रोड व वॉकिंग ट्रैक के बीच डिवाइडर रहेगा ताकि वाहन प्रवेश नहीं करें व लोग सुरक्षित वॉकिंग कर सकें

नगरपालिका ने आखिर दो महीने चले मंथन के बाद प्रधानमंत्री जन विकास कार्यक्रम के तहत विभिन्न 17 निर्माण कार्यों के लिए 12 करोड़ लागत की डीपीआर फाइनल कर दी है। इसे एक-दो दिन में स्वीकृति के लिए शासन को भेज दिया जाएगा। आठ अलग-अलग सेक्टर में अलग-अलग विकास कार्य सम्मिलित किए हैं। इनमें प्रमुख रूप से इनडोर स्टेडियम, दो किमी लंबे घुड़दौड़ रूट को वॉकिंग ट्रैक के रूप में डेवलप करना तथा कौशल उन्नयन केंद्र शामिल हैं। नपा सीएमओ नीता जैन ने बताया शासन से प्रधानमंत्री जन विकास कार्यक्रम के तहत प्रोजेक्ट बनाकर भेजने के निर्देश दिए थे। प्रशासक एसडीएम राहुल धोटे और विधायक डॉ. राजेंद्र पांडेय के साथ इसकी डीपीआर बनाने के लिए पिछले दिनों नपा इंजीनियर्स की बैठक हुई थी। उसी अनुसार डीपीआर फाइनल कर दी है। कुछ संशोधन थे जो मंगलवार को प्रशासन ने करके अंतिम रूप दे दिया है। इसी सप्ताह स्वीकृति के लिए जाएगी और जैसे ही मंजूरी मिलेगी, टेंडर प्रक्रिया शुरू करवा दी जाएगी। शुगर मिल की भूमि से लगे दो किलोमीटर लंबे घुड़दौड़ सर्कल को वॉकिंग ट्रैक व मुख्य रोड के रूप में डेवलप करेंगे। तीन करोड़ का प्रस्ताव बनाया है। इंजीनियर महेशचंद सोनी के मुताबिक 7 मीटर चौड़ाई का टू-लेन बनेगा और 3 मीटर चौड़ाई का वॉकिंग ट्रैक रहेगा। ये पूरा रोड ही सीमेंट-कांक्रीट रहेगा। सिर्फ मुख्य रोड व वॉकिंग ट्रैक के बीच में एक डिवाइडर रहेगा ताकि वॉकिंग ट्रैक पर वाहन प्रवेश नहीं करें और लोग सुरक्षित वॉकिंग कर सकेंगे।

स्टेडियम की जगह तय, स्वीकृति मिली तो बनाएंगे अत्याधुनिक

इनडोर स्टेडियम के तहत शासन से 3 करोड़ 10 लाख रुपए की डिमांड की है। नपा ने दो साल पहले ही खारीवाल कॉलोनी के पास जावरा क्लब मैदान पर जगह फाइनल कर दी है। तब लागत एक करोड़ थी और टेंडर प्रक्रिया हो चुकी है। हालांकि ये राशि नपा को खुद की निधि से खर्च करना पड़ रही थी और राशि कम थी। प्रधानमंत्री जन विकास कार्यक्रम के तहत इसे रिवाइज करके भेजा जा रहा है। यदि वहां से राशि आती है तो नपा को खुद की निधि खर्च नहीं करना पड़ेगी और बजट ज्यादा होने से अत्याधुनिक स्टेडियम बना सकेगी।

आठ सेक्टर में यह 17 कार्य होंगे

{स्पोर्ट एंड हेल्थ फैसिलिटी सेक्टर में इनडोर स्टेडियम, वॉकिंग ट्रैक और जवाहर बालोद्यान में जीम व योगा हाल को शामिल किया है। {हाथीखाना में कौशल उन्नयन केंद्र बनाएंगे। {चाइल्ड हेल्थ व एज्युकेशन सेक्टर में दो आंगनवाड़ी भवन और एक लाइब्रेरी का निर्माण। {-सोशल एक्टिवटी के तहत नाना साहब का बाग में, उदासी की बाड़ी में में सामुदायिक भवन और नाना साहब का बाग क्षेत्र में बाउंड्रीवाॅल। {उदासी की बाड़ी में सामुदायिक सुलभ कॉम्प्लेक्स व बस स्टैंड क्षेत्र में भी सुलभ कॉम्प्लेक्स। {फूलशाह दाता मसजिद के पीछे से तालनाका तक और काटजू स्कूल क्रमांक एक के पीछे से मीनापुरा तक नाला निर्माण। {मटन फूड मार्केट सेक्टर में मेवातीपुरा के पास स्लाटर हाउस मय बायोडाइजेस्टर। {रोड एंड कनेक्टिवटी सेक्टर में तालनाका से महेंद्र नगर पेट्रोल पंप तक, ईदगाह से बैगमपुरा चौराहे तक रोड मय लाइटिंग और अबुसईद दरगाह के आगे पुलिया निर्माण शामिल हैं।

