संक्रमण:बैंक प्रबंधक, कैशियर व वेयर हाउस संचालक समेत 5 नए पॉजिटिव मिले

जावराएक घंटा पहले
सर्दी शुरू होने के साथ ही संक्रमण की रफ्तार बढ़ गई है। खासकर त्योहारी सीजन में आंकड़े बढ़ना चिंताजनक है। दीपोत्सव के दूसरे दिन शुक्रवार को जावरा ब्लॉक में 5 लोग कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिले। इनमें से एक शास्त्री कॉलोनी निवासी 34 वर्षीय व्यक्ति ढोढर के क्षेत्रीय ग्रामीण बैंक में मैनेजर हैं। जबकि एक व्यक्ति इसी बैंक का कैशियर है जो मंदसौर जिले के निवासी हैं। दोनों होम क्वारेंटाइन हैं। वहीं नगर में नीली कोठी क्षेत्र निवासी वेयरहाउस संचालक समेत तीन लोग कोरोना पॉजिटिव आए हैं। इनमें दो पुरुष व एक महिला है। बीएमओ डॉ. दीपक पालड़िया ने बताया कि वेयर हाउस संचालक परिवार में ही कुल 6 लोग पॉजिटिव हो गए। तीन शुक्रवार को आए, जबकि तीन सदस्य दो दिन पहले संक्रमित मिल चुके हैं। ज्यादातर की तबीयत ठीक है इसलिए होम क्वारेंटाइन हैं।

