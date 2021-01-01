पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मतदाता दिवस:मतदाता सूची में 5900 नए युवा जुड़े, बांटे परिचय-पत्र

जावरा3 घंटे पहले
नगरपालिका टाउनहॉल में सोमवार को 11वां राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस मनाया गया। जहां नवीन मतदाताओं को नवीन परिचय-पत्र बांटे और निर्वाचन में अच्छा काम करने वाले कर्मचारियों को प्रमाण-पत्र बांटे। अतिथियों ने मतदाताओं को लोकतंत्र की शपथ दिलाई। इस बार 5900 मतदाताओं के नाम जोड़े गए। अब मतदाता सूची अनुसार पुरुष मतदाता 112724, महिला मतदाता 107935 व अन्य 6 मतदाता हैं। मतदाताओं को वोटर का महत्व बताकर शतप्रतिशत मतदान करने के लिए अधिकारियों ने प्रेरित किया।

अध्यक्षता तहसीलदार व सहायक निर्वाचक रजिस्ट्रीकरण अधिकारी ब्रजलाल बामनिया ने की। अतिथि सेवानिवृत्त डिप्टी कलेक्टर हरिसिंह चंद्रावत, सेवानिवृत्त प्राचार्य अवधनारायण पालीवाल, सेवानिवृत्त ऑफिस कानूनगो शैलेंद्र निगम थे। स्वागत इलेक्शन सुपरवाइजर अवधेश बोरासी ने किया। इसके अलावा अन्य केंद्रों पर मतदाता दिवस मनाया। कुछ केंद्रों पर मतदाताओं को सिर्फ लोकतंत्र की शपथ दिलाई गई। वहीं कुछ पुराने मतदाताओं को परिचय-पत्र बांटे।

इधर भगतसिंह शासकीय स्नातकोत्तर कॉलेज में प्राचार्य डाॅ. प्रदीप एस. पंवार, डॉ. एजी पठान, डॉ. शैलेंद्र चौरसिया के आतिथ्य में कार्यक्रम हुआ। मतदाताओं को मिठाई व स्वल्पाहार बांटा। विनोद वर्मा, दीपिका डोडिया, सीता चावला, कुशल कुंवर, विमला भावसार, सुमन सोडानी आदि मौजूद थे। इधर पहाड़िया रोड स्थित सरस्वती शिशु मंदिर पुरम केंद्र पर छात्रों को अपने मताधिकार का उपयोग करने की शपथ दिलाई गई। समझाया कि क्षेत्र के बेहतर विकास के लिए मतदान कितना जरूरी है।

