  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Ratlam
  Jaora
  6 Positives Were Found In A Day, The Administration Landed On The Roads, Made More Than 150 Challans, Will Be More Strict Than Today

सर्द मौसम:एक दिन में 6 पॉजिटिव मिले, सड़कों पर उतरा प्रशासन 150 से ज्यादा चालान बनाए, आज से ज्यादा सख्ती बरतेंगे

जावरा3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कोरोना की रफ्तार बढ़ी तो पुलिस, नगरपालिका और राजस्व अमले ने बिना मास्क वालों पर चालानी कार्रवाई की

सर्द मौसम के साथ ही कोरोना संक्रमण की रफ्तार बढ़ी तो प्रशासन के होश उड़ने लगे। हाल में हुए उपचुनावों के दौरान प्रदेशभर के साथ ही यहां भी स्थितियों को नजरअंदाज कर रहे प्रशासनिक अमले को फिर से सड़कों पर उतरने को मजबूर होना पड़ा। दीपावली के बाद से रोज कोरोना मरीज बढ़ रहे है। गुरुवार को भी 6 नए मरीज ट्रेस हुए। ऐसे में अफसर कुर्सी छोड़ मैदान पहुंचे और बिना मास्क वालों पर चालानी कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी। सीएसपी प्रदीपसिंह राणावत ने सिटी पुलिस टीम के साथ बाजार पहुंचकर 61 चालान बनवाए तथा लोगों को समझाइश दी। आईए थाना प्रभारी जनकसिंह रावत की टीम ने 50 चालान काटे। वहीं नपा स्वास्थ निरीक्षक उत्तमकुमार नर्रे की टीम ने 25 से ज्यादा चालानी कार्रवाई की। तहसीलदार बीएल बामनिया के नेतृत्व में इतने ही चालान राजस्व अमले ने भी काटे हैं। हालांकि टीम के मैदान से हटते ही लोग वापस लापरवाह नजर आए। मास्क भी नहीं पहने। संक्रमण की बढ़ती रफ्तार कहीं हालात बिगाड़ ना दें इसलिए उज्जैन मीटिंग से लौटते वक्त डीआईजी सुशांत सक्सेना, एसपी गौरव तिवारी यहां रुके और पुलिस अधिकारियों को स्पष्ट निर्देश दिए कि वे कोरोना प्रोटोकॉल पालन करवाने में सख्ती बरतें।

ब्लॉक में कुल संक्रमित 348 हुए
गुरुवार को नगर में 6 नए कोरोना मरीजों के साथ ही जावरा ब्लॉक में कुल संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 348 हो गया है। रैपिड एंटीजन टेस्ट में लुहारी रोड निवासी आईटीआई संचालक व उनका भाई, बजाजखाना निवासी कपड़ा व्यापारी, शास्त्री नगर निवासी प्राइवेट इंजीनियर, काटजू नगर का 25 वर्षीय युवक पॉजिटिव आए है। जबकि इंदौर से आई जांच रिपोर्ट में स्टेशन रोड निवासी 70 वर्षीय महिला भी संक्रमित है। गुरुवार को स्वास्थ्यकर्मी शैलेंद्र दवे, अकिल मंसूरी की टीम ने 7 कंटेनमेंट जोन में स्क्रीनिंग की, फिर भी तीन जोन बच गए और गुरुवार को 6 नए आ गए। इधर बुधवार को बैंक ऑफ इंडिया के जिस कर्मचारी की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई, वह दो दिन के लिए बंद कर दी है।

