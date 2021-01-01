पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

भारत निर्वाचन विभाग:निकाय और पंचायत चुनाव में 6 हजार युवा वोटर, सूची अपडेशन 8 फरवरी से होगा शुरू

जावरा6 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

भारत निर्वाचन विभाग की विधानसभा स्तरीय नामावली अपडेशन का काम पूरा हो गया है। जनवरी 2021 की स्थिति में 5900 मतदाता की बढ़ोतरी के साथ जावरा विधानसभा क्षेत्र में कुल वोटर 2 लाख 20 हजार 665 हो गए हैं। जो नए मतदाता जुड़े हैं वे कुल वोटर का 2.5 प्रतिशत है। इसी सूची के आधार पर नगरपालिका एवं त्रि-स्तरीय पंचायत चुनाव की नामावली अपडेट की जाएगी। इसके अलावा जो मतदाता नाम जुड़वाने से छुट गए हैं, उनके नाम जोड़ने के लिए नगरीय क्षेत्र में 8 से 16 फरवरी तक वार्ड वार पोलिंग बूथ पर प्राधिकृत अधिकारी-कर्मचारी मतदाताओं के आवेदन तथा नाम संशोधन या घटाने संबंधी दावे-आपत्तियां लेंगे। मार्च 2021 बाद नगरपालिका चुनाव होना है। प्रशासनिक स्तर पर तैयािरयां चल रही हैं। राजनीतिक दल भी प्रत्याशी चयन की प्रक्रिया शुरू कर चुके हैं। ये दीगर बात है कि सरकारी फंड अभाव और कोरोनाकाल को देखते हुए नपा गलियारों में एडहॉक कमेटी बनाकर चुनाव टालने की चर्चाएं जोरों पर है। हालांकि जिस तरह की तैयारियां हो रही है और चुनाव वैसे भी लेट हो चुके हैं। उस हिसाब से अप्रैल में चुनाव होने की पूरी संभावनाएं हैं। यदि दिसंबर 2020 में आचार संहिता लगती तो जनवरी 2020 की स्थिति में बनी वोटर लिस्ट से मतदान होता लेकिन अब मार्च बाद चुनाव होंगे। इसलिए नई वोटर लिस्ट बनाई जा रही हैं। जनवरी 2020 की स्थिति में नगरीय क्षेत्र में 52 हजार 847 वोटर थे। इसे यदि विधानसभा निर्वाचन नामावली से अपडेट करें तो भी 2.5 प्रतिशत यानी लगभग 1350 वोटर बढ़ना तय है। इसके अलावा जो वोटर छूट गए अथवा नाम नहीं जुड़वा पाए, उनके लिए 8 से 16 फरवरी तक वार्ड वार नाम जोड़ने की प्रक्रिया शुरू होगी। इसमें अतिरिक्त वोटर भी बढ़ सकते हैं। ये सारे युवा वोटर हैं और चुनाव में अक्सर युवाओं को उत्साह रहता है। चुनाव मैदान में उतरे नेताओं का इन नए वोटरों पर फोकस रहेगा। ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में भी जल्द ही त्रि-स्तरीय पंचायत चुनाव की नामावली अपडेट की जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंWHO ने कहा- वैक्सीन पर राष्ट्रवादी रवैया सही नहीं, इससे वायरस ज्यादा ताकतवर और खतरनाक हो जाएगा - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser