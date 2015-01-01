पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दीपोत्सव का काउंटडाउन शुरू:बाजार में डिस्काउंट से लेकर फ्री ऑफर की बहार, धनतेरस व दीवाली के लिए 75 बाइक बुक, खरीदी में रखें समझदारी

जावरा3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • इस बार नकद से ज्यादा ईएमआई पर जाेर, इलेक्ट्रॉनिक व होम अप्लायंस पर ज्यादा रुझान

दीपोत्सव का काउंटडाउन गुरुवार से शुरू होने जा रहा है। कोरोना संक्रमण के बीच बाजार को बूम देने के लिए इलेक्ट्रॉनिक गैजेट्स, शोरूम, सराफा मार्केट, होम अप्लायसंेस और पटाखा बाजार सजकर तैयार हैं। सभी ने अपने-अपने स्तर पर उपभोक्ताओं को लुभाने के लिए स्पेशल ऑफर्स व डिस्काउंट की बौछार शुरू कर दी है। कोई मैंबरशिप कार्ड ऑफर कर रहा है तो कोई 0% डिस्काउंट पर सामान देने को तैयार है। कोई एक के साथ दो फ्री तो कोई इतने रुपए की खरीदी पर निश्चित उपहार देकर इस दीपावली को यादगार बनाने में लगा है। यही कारण है कि धनतेरस से पहले ही बाजारों में चहल-पहल शुरू हो गई है। इधर, पुलिस-प्रशासन ने भी ट्रैफिक प्लान तैयार कर दिया है। कोरोना के कारण लॉकडाउन से बाजारों की रौनक मानो खत्म हो गई थी। अब अनलॉक की स्थिति में एक बार फिर बाजार पटरी पर आने को तैयार है। इस बार फिजूल खर्ची से ज्यादा लोग जरूरतों से लेकर डेकोरेशन पर ज्यादा ध्यान दे रहे हैं। व्यापारियों को उम्मीद है कि धरतेरस पर बाजार कोरोना की मंदी से उभरेगा और अच्छा कारोबार होगा। धनतेरस के लिए ज्यादा भीड़ अभी ऑटोमोबाइल और इलेक्ट्रॉनिक दुकानों पर नजर आ रही है। जहां लोग पसंद अनुसार चीजों की बुकिंग करा रहे हैं। शोरूम संचालकों के अनुसार 200 से 250 टू व्हीलर वाहनों की बिक्री हो सकती है। इस बार टूव्हीलर के साथ लोगों ने फोर व्हीलर की भी बुकिंग करा रखी है। बाजार में लोगों का आना शुरू हो गया है। हालांकि इस बार की दीपावली पूरी तरह स्वदेशी रहेगी क्योंकि बाजार में चायना के सामानों के विक्रय पर प्रतिबंध है, फिर चाहे वह पटाखा मार्केट ही क्यों न हो। लोग भी अपने घरों को लक्ष्मी की तरह सजाने के लिए डेकोरेशन का सामान ज्यादा खरीद रहे हैं।

शादियां ज्यादा, ऐसे में तिथियों के संयोग से खरीदारी के लिए धनतेरस से लेकर दीपावली तक शुभ दिन

कोरोना के चलते पिछले कुछ महीनों में होने वाले शादी-ब्याह के आयोजन टल गए थे। जो अब देवउठनी ग्यारस के साथ वापस शुरू होंगे। ऐसे में तिथियां कम और आयोजन ज्यादा होने से सराफा, कपड़ा और बर्तन बाजार में भी ग्राहकों की भीड़ उमड़ने की उम्मीद है। बर्तन, कपड़े और जेवरों की खरीदी धनतेरस पर शादी विवाह की दृष्टि से की जाती है। एकादशी से वैवाहिक मुहूर्त शुरू हो रहे हैं, इससे अनुमान है कि लोग धनतेरस पर जमकर खरीदारी करेंगे। बाजार में सभी व्यापारी धन बरसने का इंतजार कर रहे हैं। धनतेरस के लिए लोग कितने तैयार हैं, ये कल ही पता चलेगा। इस बार तिथियों के संयोग से खरीदारी के लिए धनतेरस से लेकर दीपावली तक शुभ दिन हैं।

ऑटो मोबाइल में 25 फीसदी मार्केट, -दाे पहिया ऑटो मोबाइल संचालक गुलाम अब्बास ने बताया कि इस बार धनतेरस के लिए 60 गाड़ियों की बुकिंग है। दीपावली के लिए भी 15 बुकिंग हो चुकी। पिछली धनतेरस पर 45 गाड़ियां उठी थीं। इधर इलेक्ट्रॉनिक व होम अप्लायसेंस संचालक प्रदीप खारीवाल ने बताया पिछले साल के मुकाबले बिजनेस ठीक है। धनतेरस की बुकिंग भी बढ़ी है। पिछले साल के मुकाबले बुकिंग दाेगुनी हुई है।

दीपोत्सव- दीपोत्सव की शुरुआत 12 अक्टूबर से हो रही है। आयुर्वेद के जनक धन्वंतरि ऋषि की पूजा के लिए रातभर शुभ मुहूर्त रहेगा। खरीदारी की दृष्टि से 12 व 13 तारीख दोनों दिन शुभ हैं। हालांकि इस बार कैलेंडर में रूपचौदस और दीपावली एक ही दिन आ रही है। ज्यादा लोग 12 को धनतेरस, 13 को रूपचौदस, 14 को दीपोत्सव मनाएंगे और 15 को गोवर्धनपूजा होगी।

भास्कर अपील : ऑनलाइन ऑफरों से सावधान रहें

बाजार में ग्राहकों को लुभाने के लिए डिस्काउंट व ऑफरों की सेल लगी है। खरीदी पर न्यूनतम डाउन पैमेंट, विशेष छूट और फाइनेंस की सुविधा सहित अन्य तरीकों का इस्तेमाल प्रमोशन ऑफर की तरह किया जा रहा है। भास्कर की अपील है कि खरीदारी से पहले ऑफरों को समझ लें, उनके नियम व शर्तों को पढ़ लें ताकि बाद में पेनल्टी और अतिरिक्त शुल्क के खर्चों से बचा जा सके। ऑनलाइन भुगतान करते समय सजग रहें और अपनी एटीएम नंबर, ओटीपी सहित अन्य जानकारी साझा ना करें।

