पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बढ़ा संक्रमण:एक साथ 9 कोरोना पाॅजिटिव मिले, एक संक्रमित ने गलत पता लिखाया और भागा

जावरा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सख्ती शुरू, मास्क व डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन नहीं करने वाले 140 के चालान बनाए

कोरोना की दूसरी लहर में पॉजिटिव आ रहे मरीजों का आंकड़ा दिन-ब-दिन बढ़ता जा रहा है। शनिवार को रैपिड एंटीजन टेस्ट में ही एक साथ 9 लोग पॉजिटिव पाए गए। 17 सितंबर के बाद यह पहला मौका था जब एक साथ इतने मरीज संक्रमित मिले। बावजूद लोग लापरवाही से बाज नहीं आ रहे हैं। शनिवार को जो 9 लोग संक्रमित मिले, उनमें से यशवंत नामक 30 साल के युवक ने फीवर क्लीनिक में गलत नाम-पता लिखवा दिया। फिर जैसे ही उसे मालूम हुआ कि वह पॉजिटिव है तो धीरे से बिना बताए कहीं चला गया और मोबाइल भी बंद कर लिया। बीएमओ डॉ. दीपक पालड़िया ने बताया कि उसने स्टेशन रोड गुरुनानक मोहल्ला पता बताया था लेकिन वहां पूरे मोहल्ले में तलाशने पर इस नाम का व्यक्ति नहीं मिला। इसलिए सिटी थाना पुलिस को सूचना दे दी है। बीएमओ ने कहा कि संक्रमित होने की जानकारी मिलने के बाद ऐसे बिना बताए भागने की बजाय समुचित इलाज करवाएं। बीमारी को छिपाएं नहीं बल्कि कोविड प्रोटोकॉल का पालन करते हुए कोविड केयर सेंटर या मेडिकल कॉलेज फैसिलिटी का लाभ उठाएं ताकि जल्द स्वस्थ होकर वापस घर-परिवार के साथ समय बिता सकें। वैसे भी बिना लक्षण वाले और अच्छे ऑक्सीजन लेवल वाले मरीजों को होम आइसोलेट कर रहे हैं। अब तो मनचाहे प्राइवेट अस्पताल में जाने की छूट भी है। यदि कोई सक्षम है और प्राइवेट अस्पताल में इलाज करवाना चाहे तो इसमें भी प्रशासन की कोई रोक-टोक नहीं है। थाना प्रभारी वीडी जोशी ने बताया कि नाम-पता गलत होने से संक्रमित युवक को ढूंढने में दिक्कत हो रही है। संभव है कि वह कहीं प्राइवेट अस्पताल में इलाज करवाने चला गया हो लेकिन मोबाइल बंद आने से कन्फर्मेशन नहीं हो रहा है। तलाश जारी है।

कुल आंकड़ा 358 पर पहुंचा, इनमें एक एक्सप्रेस-वे का कर्मचारी
शनिवार को पूनम विहार कॉलोनी निवासी रेलवे कांट्रेक्टर परिवार के महिला-पुरुष पॉजिटिव आए। ये मां-बेटे हैं। एक बैंक ऑफ इंडिया का कर्मचारी है जो पॉजिटिव आया। संक्रमितों में एक 50 वर्षीय व्यक्ति कांठेड़ परिसर, 47 साल का व्यक्ति तिलक विहार, 67 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग ब्राह्मण गली व 45 वर्षीय प्रतापनगर निवासी है। वहीं एक हसनपालिया एक्सप्रेस-वे निर्माण कंपनी कैंप का कर्मचारी तथा दूसरा ग्राम थड़ौदा का रहने वाला है। ब्लॉक में कुल आंकड़ा 358 हो गया है। एक्सप्रेस-वे कर्मचारी पिपलौदा ब्लॉक में शामिल है। एक संक्रमित ने स्टेशन रोड गुरुनानक मोहल्ला एड्रेस लिखवाया था जो गलत निकला है।

9 पटवारियों की ड्यूटी लगाई, सख्ती से लिया सबक, पहनने लगे मास्क
तहसीलदार बीएल बामनिया ने बताया नगर में अब मास्क व डिस्टेंसिंग पालन के लिए रोज मुहिम चलेगी। इसके लिए नायब तहसीलदार आनंद जायसवाल एवं वंदना हरित के नेतृत्व में 9 पटवारी गोपाल रावत, किशोर खर्निवाल, रसुबाला गामड़, पंकज राठौर, नवीन शर्मा, अनामिका ओहरी, प्रवीण जैन, विकास जैन, दीपदर्शी बोस की टीम बना दी है। ये अलग-अलग दिन ड्यूटी देंगे। शनिवार को संयुक्त रूप से 140 चालान काटकर 9500 रुपए का जुर्माना वसूला गया। सीएसपी प्रदीपसिंह राणावत ने बताया सख्ती से लोगों ने सबक लिया और अब ज्यादातर लोग मास्क पहनने लगे है।

इधर ताल में भी चली मुहिम : ताल | ताल नगर में एएसआई मोहन भाटी व आरक्षक कमलेश पांडेय की टीम ने दिनभर नगर में भ्रमण कर बिना मास्क वालों के खिलाफ चालानी कार्रवाई की। यहां तहसीलदार स्वाति तिवारी व नपा प्रभारी सीएमओ अशोक शर्मा की टीम भी नियमित कार्रवाई कर रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंहिटमैन बोले- बैक टू बैक मैच की वजह से वन-डे और टी-20 टीम का हिस्सा नहीं, मेरा फोकस टेस्ट पर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें